Wine technology, a 2 billion euro industry, takes center stage at “Enovitis in campo” 2023

For many years, Italy has been a world leader in wine production and export, as well as in viticulture and eno technology and machinery. A sector with a yearly turnover of 2 billion euros that, according to the Uiv-Vinitaly Wine Observatory’s survey on the wine supply chain in Italy, employs more than 10,250 people in the 400 companies “in the field” in the vineyard between “planting and nursery” (470 million euros a year), “protection and fertilisers” (800 million euros) and “mechanization” (730 million euros), accounting for 38.8% of the indirect made in Italy wine supply chain’s turnover. And that is conquering the world. According to the Observatory’s calculations (based on Istat), despite an 8% decrease from 2021, foreign sales of agricultural machinery (of which the wine sector accounts for 50%) will exceed 900 million euros in 2022, with a positive trade balance of nearly 580 million euros. Six out of ten machines exported are destined for Community markets, which experienced a 21% drop in demand between January and December 2022 due to double-digit drops in purchases from France (-35%), Spain (-33%), and Austria (-40%). On the other hand, the response on the non-EU front was excellent, with the United States more than doubling its purchases (+109%) in 2022. In the first two months of 2023, the global trend returned to positive (+38%), aided by the recovery of the main European trading partners (France +116% at the end of February). The best of this technology will be on display at “Enovitis in campo” n. 17 2023, an event signed by Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), the largest live exhibition in Italy of viticulture machinery and equipment, staged on 7 and 8 June among the rows of the Erian Agricultural Company - Cantina Bottenago, in Polpenazze del Garda (Brescia), with over 170 exhibitors.

Copyright © 2000/2023