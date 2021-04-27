Wine, the interest in digital continues to grow. More and more used also by young people

The fact that in 2020 and in the first part of 2021 the consumption of wine in Italy has kept and grown through large-scale distribution and e-commerce, is a fact confirmed by many studies and researches. And to confirm it, with some more curiosity, now comes a study by Trovaprezzi.it, the leading online price comparator in Italy. According to which 2020 closed with +33% in the alcohol category (with about 1.2 million searches) and +20% in the category dedicated to wines (with over 2.9 million searches) compared to 2019. Since the start of the pandemic, growth peaks were evident in April 2020 for spirits (+111% compared to April 2019) and June 2020 for the Wines category (+70% compared to June 2019).

And if it is true as it is true that e-commerce has exploded, doubling its reach, as widely reported by WineNews, Trovaprezzi.it’s data show that to buy online are mainly men: for the category alcoholic beverages, the male share recorded in the last 13 months was 64% (with a peak of 70.7% searches reached in the quarter September-November 2020). Even for wine searches, the situation does not change and the percentage of liking of males was 65.5% (with a peak of 72.7% also recorded in the September-November 2020 quarter). But a detailed analysis of the searches made on Trovaprezzi.it since the beginning of the pandemic shows that the online interest for wines and spirits is widespread in all age groups (of course, starting from adults). Besides Italians between 25 and 44 years old (who reach a total of 50% of searches in both categories) users between 45 and 54 years old (16% both for wines and spirits) and the 18-24 age group (14.4% is the share of searches for spirits while 12.7% for wines) were also very active. These categories, however, also arouse interest among the more mature: users aged 55-64 years old settle around 10% of searches in spirits and 11.4% in the Wines category (with peaks in the September-November 2020 quarter of 12.2% in spirits and 15.2% in wines).

The most active regions in the online research of wines and alcoholic beverages, in the last 13 months, have been Lombardy and Lazio, which altogether count almost 50% of searches.

