Wines to dream about, in difficult times: the most quoted Italian labels in the world

Dreaming doesn’t cost anything, and it is important to do it especially in difficult times like this. Even through wine, or rather through dream wines, rare and precious bottles that tell stories of wisdom, of maniacal care for the territory and the vineyards, of ancient cellar knowledge, always improved over time. Values that are reflected in the quality of the wines, and also in their economic value. And in this sense, Wine-Searcher, the largest wine price monitoring and comparison portal in the world, has updated the ranking of the most expensive Italian wines in the world. Wines that, in most cases, are produced by great wine artisans, and almost all “sons” of great native vines, Nebbiolo and Sangiovese above all, especially from Langhe and Montalcino, passing through the blend, also native, of Valpolicella (Corvina, Corvinone and Rondinella), and rarities such as Refosco in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Garganega in Veneto, with a few exceptions represented by wines made from Merlot and Cabernet Franc in the land of Bolgheri.

The label with the highest average price is that of Giuseppe Quintarelli's Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Selezione, a quality pearl of the great Veneto region, in front of a sacred monster like Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva, which on average, in wine shops and wine lists around the world is worth 1,078 euros. On the podium another great name of the Langhe, the Barbaresco Crichet Paje of Roagna, at 750 euro. Position n. 4 for Masseto, among the protagonists of the auction market with 712 euros per bottle on average, in front of two other icons of Tuscany, the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Case Basse by the late Gianfranco Soldera, and Le Pergole Torte 50 anni of Montevertine, at 618 euros. Among the top 10 most precious Italian labels, there is again Quintarelli, with the Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva at an average price of 616 euros, Barolo Le Rocche di Castiglione Falletto by Bruno Giacosa at 602 euros, Refosco dei Colli Orientali del Friuli “Calvari” by Miani at 590, Barolo Riserva Ca d’Morissio by Giuseppe Mascarello e Figlio at 510. Then, among the most quoted labels of the Belpaese, many other great pearls of our enology, such as, in order, the Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse of Soldera and the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva of the Tenuta Greppo of Biondi Santi, where the Brunello di Montalcino was born (and today of the French group Epi of the Descours family), the Barolo Otin Fiorin Pie Franco - Michet of Cappellano, the Barolo Vite Talin of Sandrone, the Barolo Etichetta d'Artista by Bartolo Mascarello, the Barolo Grambussia by Aldo Conterno, the Vin Santo and the Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice by Avignonesi, the Barolo Pira Riserva by Roagana, the Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo by Gaja, the Passito Bianco Veneto “Amabile del Cere” still from Quintarelli, the Barbaresco Sorì Tildin and Costa Russi still from Gaja, the Matarocchio Bolgheri Superiore from Tenuta Guado al Tasso of Antinori, the Barbaresco Asili Riserva by Bruno Giacosa.

Labels that tell stories of producers and families who, following ideas, intuitions, wine dreams that have deeply marked the fate of entire territories, and that still today are small great pillars of the myth of Italian wine in the world.

