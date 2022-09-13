With Franciacorta “star” at the Emmy Awards, Italian wine triumphs at the “Oscars of TV”

From Zendaya (“Best Actress – Drama” for “Euphoria”) to Lee Jung-jae (“Best Actor – Drama” for “Squid Game”), Jason Sudeikis (“Best Actor – Comedy” for “Ted Lasso”) To Jean Smart (“Best Actress – Comedy” for “Hacks”), from Michael Keaton (“Best Actor in a Miniseries” for “Dopesick”) to Amanda Seyfried (“Best Actress in a Miniseries” for “The Dropout”), the winners of the “Emmy Awards” n. 74 toasted the highly coveted “Oscars of TV” with Franciacorta, the prestigious Italian Classic Method for the second consecutive year the “Official Sparkling Wine” of the most important television award in the United States, delivered yesterday in the awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, broadcasted live on TV on Nbc and numerous international broadcasters (in Italy on Sky).

The ceremony, conducted by Kenan Thompson, was followed by live performances by John Legend and the DJ set curated by Zedd, winner of the “Grammy Awards”, but also show cooking by important American celebrity chefs such as Shirley Chung, Jet Tila, Sherry Yard, Nyesha Arrington, Mei Lin, and Adam Perry Lang, all accompanied by glasses of Franciacorta that the VIPs were able to taste at the “Franciacorta bar” created for the occasion. Among the guests of the event, there were also many Italian personages of art and entertainment who have been living in Los Angeles for years and who are a symbol of Italian “know-how”, such as Marta Pozzan, actress, writer of short movies, and mental health coach, in the cast of “From Scratch”, soon to be released on Netflix, Elisa Sednaoui, model, actress, and entrepreneur involved in the social sector, and Giuseppe Giofrè, a professional dancer who collaborates with the most important international stars, such as Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift. And after the ceremony, the winners toasted again with Franciacorta together with an exclusive parterre of celebrities and prominent personalities of the American movie industry also in the prestigious gala dinner at the Governors Ball.

The “Emmy Awards” are the most prestigious event of the year for American television and celebrate the most important achievements and the most talented artists from all the industry. The growing success of television in recent years as an important area of entertainment and aggregation for families has attracted international actors from cinema and theater and created an increasingly loyal global audience. An audience that also includes more and more fans of Italian wine, confirming the passion for made in Italy in the world and in particular among VIPs, on the wave of which the Franciacorta Consortium has renewed its partnership with the “Emmy Awards”, including it in the prestigious list of collaborations with partners who represent and celebrate excellence in various fields, including the Milan “Fashion Week” through the partnership with the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, the “1000 Miglia”, Porsche and Michelin.

