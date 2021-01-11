With the world still in a pandemic, wine events are still going to the web, raising the bar

The pandemic is still holding the world in check, with all the consequences, in terms of sanitary, human, social and economic impact. Seen with “the eyes of wine”, this impact, besides important difficulties on the market and on the stability of the sector, is also translated in the forced stop, no one knows for how long, to events and tastings “in presence”. So, there are those who continue to invest in remote events, via the web, even raising the bar in terms of costs. Or better, fragmenting it in order to intercept the widest possible audience.

As told by the experience of “La Festa del Piemonte”, signed by Antonio Galloni, with his Vinous. An event that, born in 2011 and traditionally celebrated in New York (in 2020 crowned by a vertical tasting of the legendary Barolo Monfortino Riserva of Giacomo Conterno, with magnums up to the 1970 vintage, led by the producer Roberto Conterno, together with Antonio Galloni himself), in this era marked by Covid, goes online, with the shipment of wines to taste at home, in the U.S. and, on request, even outside the States, through the platform www.morrellwine.com.

With an offer designed for wine lovers, but also for big spenders, since it ranges from $500 for the kit dedicated to the wines of Alto Piemonte (with the video tasting scheduled on January 31st at 12 pm Eastern Time, that is 6 pm in Italy), to $4.000 for the 12 bottles of the selection of Barolo 2016, expressions of a vintage already considered among the greatest ever of the most important red of Piedmont (Azelia Barolo Cerretta, E. Pira Chiara Boschis Barolo Via Nuova, Brovia Barolo Brea Vigna Ca’ Mia, G.B. Burlotto Barolo Monvigliero, Giacomo Conterno Barolo Francia, Bartolo Mascarello Barolo, Poderi e Cantine Oddero Barolo Brunate, Giuseppe Rinaldi Barolo Brunate, Luciano Sandrone Barolo Le Vigne, Paolo Scavino Barolo Ravera, G. D. Vajra Barolo Bricco delle Viole and Vietti Barolo Ravera, on Saturday, February 6, at the same time, with the tasting led by Antonio Galloni himself, along with the 12 producers in connection), through 1. 550 dollars for the selection of 12 Barbaresco (La Ca Nova Barbaresco Montestefano 2017, Ceretto Barbaresco Bricco Asili 2017, Poderi Colla Barbaresco Roncaglie 2017, Giuseppe Cortese Barbaresco Riserva Rabaja 2013, Fiorenzo Nada Barbaresco Rombone 2017, Marchesi di Gresy Barbaresco Gaiun Martinenga 2016, Giorgio Pelissero Barbaresco Vanotu 2017, La Spinetta Barbaresco Vigneto Starderi 2017, Produttori del Barbaresco Barbaresco Riserva Montefico 2014, Roagna Barbaresco Paje 2015, Bruno Rocca Barbaresco Maria Adelaide 2013 and Sottimano Barbaresco Cotta 2017, staged on January 30, also at 12 pm Eastern, or 6 pm in Italy, with Antonio Galloni, Alessandro Masnaghetti of Enogea and the producers), as well as the session dedicated to “Barolo’s Young Guns”, or the young talents of Barolo, already sold out (and with a much more affordable price, 275 dollars), which will see in tasting, on January 31 at 9pm Italian time, the Benevelli Barolo Ravera di Monforte 2016, the Diego Conterno Barolo Ginestra 2016 and the Trediberri Barolo Rocche dell'Annunziata 2016, always with the guidance of Antonio Galloni).

A strong and clear signal, launched by an authoritative source of the international wine critics, which tells what will be the next future of wine events, in a way of fruition which, most probably, will be the most popular one, until things will not go back to normal.

