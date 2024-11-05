“World’s Best Vineyards 2024”, Tenuta Cavalier Pepe is the best Italian winery

Spanish wine company Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal is the most beautiful company in the world, whilst Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, which ranks at position No. 14 in the world classification, is the most beautiful in Italy. But in the Top 50 there are also Italian wineries Ceretto (No. 20 position), Castello Banfi (No. 22), and Tenuta Castelbuono (Lunelli) at No. 25 position, the highest new entry. These are the judgments of prestigious “World’s Best Vineyards 2024”, which every year awards the best 50 wine destinations in the world, wine companies offering unforgettable wine experiences, and promoting wine culture. The results were announced yesterday, in the pictoresque Nyetimber company, located in West Sussex, on the occasion of an event, in which wine producers from all over the world took part.

Looking at Italian wine companies in the classification, Tenuta Cavalier Pepe is among the landmarks of Irpinia wine: here, Pepe family welcomes visitors among the winery, the panoramic restaurant and some accomodations in the middle of the nature, for a company system respecting the landscape, and destination of a qualified cultural tourism. The Piedmontese wine company Ceretto ranks at No. 20 position (the last year it was at No. 29 position, the only Italian reality in the Top 50), is guided by one of the families, who most marked the recent history of food and wine industry in Langhe, with wine, but also with fields of hazelnut trees, and haute cuisine. The prize awards the hospitality project, already initiated in 2009, when Ceretto opened the doors of Tenuta Monsordo Bernardina (with its at this point iconic “Acino”) to visitors coming from all over the world. Castello Banfi, at No. 22 position, is the winery who made the contemporary history of the territory of Brunello di Montalcino, under the resolute guide of Mariani family, who, at this point, since three decades, it represents one of the reference points of national enotourism. Tenuta Castelbuono, at No.25 position, a property of Tenute Lunelli located in Umbria, is famous for its “Carapace” internationally, a masterpiece by Maestro Arnaldo Pomodoro, which took six years of works: it is a unique masterpiece, which challenges the boundaries between sculpture and architecture. It is the first sculpture in the world in which one can live and work. This year, Argentinian winery Catena Zapata, winner of “World’s Best Vineyard 2023”, entered in the “Hall of Fame”, reserved to those companies that reached the peak of the classification among the winners of the previous years. Like monumental winery Antinori in Chianti Classico, No. 1 in 2022, entered in the “Hall of Fame” rightfully, and therefore out of the competition. The fist position in the Top 50 was awarded to Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, in Rioja region: Marqués de Riscal was founded in 1858, and it is famous not only for its extraordinary wines, but also for its iconic architecture. Visitors can stay in the luxurious hotel, projected by Frank Gehry, overlooking the vineyards, and enjoy a dinner paired with wine in the internationally-known restaurant, offering local cuisine. Chilean winery VIK is ranked at No. 2 position (awarded also with World’s Best Vineyards Continent Winner - South America prize): it is characterized by an elegant and futuristic design, with a titanium reflecting roof, mirroring the surrounding landscape, it blends harmoniously with the natural beauty of the valley. In addition to vineyard tours and wine tastings, visitors can also explore the plots of land on a horse. Wine company Creation, located in South Africa, is ranked at No. 3 position (also this nominated World’s Best Vineyards Continent Winner – Africa), renowned for the creation of gourmet tasting menus pairing with its wines perfectly. Creation offers also a didactic overview about winemaking process, and the management of vineyards for wine enthusiasts who desire to deepen the world of wine. Bodegas Ysios, at No. 4 position (awarded as Highest Climber, due to the fact it climbed 67 positions compared to last year) is known for its Rioja high-quality wines, and its cutting-edge architecture. Visitors can book vineyard tours with a private driver and a sommelier, in order to explore the territory and its wines in depth. Schloss Johannisberg, located in Germany, is known as the place of origin of Riesling, with over 1,200 years of wine history, ranks at No. 5 position of the classification. The winery is a former monastery, rebuilt as a castle in 1716, and it is surrounded by vineyards, and breathtaking views over the Rhine. It offers tours and tastings, giving a slice of centuries of wine tradition. The classification is made looking at the experiences coming from 22 regions, and world countries which are important for wine production, each one with a panel of 36 experts among sommeliers, journalists, and enotouristic and food and wine experts, guided by a panel leader, that, in Italy, is Chiara Giorleo, a critic and freelance trainer; there are seven preferences per person to express among the wineries of one's home country and foreign country to indicate freely (there is no preset lists), expressing the motivations to reach the final calculation to which the votes of all panels contribute, determining the best 100 wineries in the world in terms of hospitality. This year, Spain had the highest number of vineyards in the Top 10, even three, two of which coming from Rioja. Overall, it accounts for eight vineyards in the Top 50. Both France and Germany had two winners in the Top 10, and also France has eight vineyards in the Top 50. Half of the best French vineyards are Champagne companies, including Maison Ruinart (No. 6), Champagne Bollinger (No. 12), Champagne Billecart-Salmon (No. 27) e Maison Pommery (No. 47). This year, in the classification, 28 vineyards coming from Europe, 12 from South America, 3 from North America, 3 from Asia, 2 from Africa and 2 from Australasia are featured.

Focus: the complete classification of “World’s Best Vineyards 2024”

1. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Spain (Best Vineyard in Europe)

2. VIK, Cile (Best Vineyard in South America)

3. Creation, South Africa (Best Vineyard in Africa)

4. Bodegas Ysios, Spain (Highest Climber)

5. Fürst Von Metternich-Winneburg’sche Domäne Schloss Johannisberg, Germany

6. Maison Ruinart, France

7. Château Smith Haut Lafitte, France

8. Abadía Retuerta, Spain

9. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Germany

10. Finca Victoria - Durigutti Family Winemakers, Argentina

11. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay

12. Champagne Bollinger, France

13. Château d’Yquem, France

14. Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, Italy

15. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal

16. Robert Mondavi Winery, United States (Best Vineyard in North America)

17. Montes, Chile

18. Bodegas Salentein, Argentina

19. Viu Manent, Chile

20. Ceretto, Italy

21. Château Pape Clément, France,

22. Castello Banfi, Italy

23. Bodega Muga, Spain

24. Jordan Vineyard & Winery, United States

25. Tenuta Castelbuono (Tenute Lunelli), Italy (Highest New Entry)

26. Matias Riccitelli, Argentina

27. Champagne Billecart-Salmon, France

28. Quinta do Bomfim (Symington Family Estates), Portugal

29. El Enemigo Wines, Argentina

30. Marqués de Murrieta Estates & Wines, Spain

31. Bodegas Vivanco, Spain

32. D’Arenberg, Australia (Best Vineyard in Australasia)

33. Domäne Wachau, Austria

34. González Byass - Bodegas Tio Pepe, Spain

35. Château Héritage, Lebanon (Best Vineyard in Asia)

36. Quinta do Noval, Portugal

37. Magill Estate (Penfolds), Australia

38. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay

39. Bodega DiamAndes, Argentina

40. Bodega Colomé, Argentina

41. Klein Constantia Winery, South Africa

42. M. Chapoutier, France

43. Szepsy Winery, Hungary

44. Duckhorn Vineyards, United States

45. Gramona, Spain

46. Chateau Kefraya, Lebanon

47. Maison Pommery (Champagne), France

48. 98WINEs, Japan

49. Viña Casas Del Bosque, Chile

50. Gusbourne, England

