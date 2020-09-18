Young Chinese women are worth half of the online market of wine and spirits and love Moscato D’Asti

According to many, China, having been the first to suffer the Covid storm, is starting to recover economically, socially and in terms of consumption. Also the Italian wine is looking at this improving with great interest, since in the first 6 months of the years, following the overall trend, it has seen imports fall by 30% on 2019, and it must resume the race. Perhaps, thanks to his most popular wine bishops. Like Moscato d’Asti, which according to research published by Cbn Data, a Chinese company specializing in market research, is the most sought after wine by young Chinese women with high purchasing power. As reported by the specialized portal zhongcanyijiu.com.cn, whose focus is the pairing of Italian wines with Chinese cuisine, from the report entitled “Online purchasing behavior of young consumers in 2020”, it emerges that young women born in the 90s make up half of the consumers of alcoholic beverages online in China and the number of female buyers under 30 years of age has already exceeded the males in the same age group. Translated into numbers, women between the ages of 25 and 30 control the online alcoholic beverage market in China, an industry that accounts for 30% of total wine & spirits sales in the country. And who, more than any other wine, apparently love Moscato d’Asti, with its freshness and aromas.

