Zachys lands in Europe and collects 3.3 million euros: the boom in raises for Monfortino and Masseto

Masseto and Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno are the kings of the long-awaited auction of Zachys, which yesterday in London brought under the hammer, for the first sale in Europe, a small selection of the immense wine cellar of the Enoteca Pinchiorri. 2,500 bottles directly from the three-star restaurant in Florence, for an auction base of 2 million euros, widely exceeded: in all, the 864 lots in the catalog, personally selected by Giorgio Pinchiorri, collected more than 3.3 million euros, according to WineNews’ calculation, with 99% of the lots assigned. At the top, among the Italians, who, on the whole, have seen important raises at the auction bases, the Masseto, able to go beyond the initial quotations with many of its main lots, starting from the 15 liters of the 2014 vintage, beaten to 18,600 pounds, just over 20,000 euros. From the Langhe, six bottles of Barolo Monfortino Riserva di Giacomo Conterno 2013 reached 6,700 euros.

Excellent also the performance of the imperial (6 liters) of Le Pergole Torte Riserva Montevertine 1990, awarded at 6,450 euros. It is also worth mentioning the two magnums of Barolo Bartolo Mascarello 1990 - Etichetta d’Artista, at 4,800 euros, the three double magnums of Solaia 2015 by Antinori and the 12 bottles of Sassicaia 2016, both lots at 3,000 euros. Then the jeroboam (5 liters) of Tignanello 1978, again from Antinori, for 2,700 euros, the 7 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Cerbaiola (4 from 1985 and 3 from 1988) by Giulio Salvioni (1,750 euros) and the 6 bottles of Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 2015 by Gaja (1,600 euros). And again, the 4 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1990 by Biondi Santi (1,600 euros), the 6 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2006 by Casanova di Neri (1,600 euros) and the 3 bottles of Amarone della Valpolicella 1995 by Romano Dal Forno (1,200 euros).

In absolute terms, but with decidedly lower revaluations on the auction bases, the big names of Burgundy and Bordeaux are, as expected, the ones to tick the highest prices. At the top, the three bottles of Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux 1985 by Henri Jayer, awarded at 80,600 euros, then the magnum of Musigny 1990 by Georges Roumier, awarded at 51,000 euros, and the imperial (6 liters) by Petrus 2009, at 45,700 euros. The two bottles of Romanee Conti 1990 by Domaine de la Romanee Conti could not be missing, at 43,000 euros, which is the most winged price per bottle. Also worth mentioning are the Chambertin 1985 magnum by Armand Rousseau, the 4 bottles of Corton Charlemagne 2010 by Coche-Dury (24,000 euros) and the 9 bottles of Mouton Rothschild 2000 (16,000 euros).

