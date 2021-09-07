1.3 billion euros wine sales in mass retail in the first half of 2021, up 9% on 2020

The results from Nielsen data, analyzed for WineNews by Coop were presented on the digital preview of the “2021Coop Report” on consumption and lifestyles of Italians today and tomorrow, in Milan. In times of pandemic we have missed our beloved outdoor aperitifs and out-of-home consumption at restaurants, so still wine, sparkling wine and Champagne have filled the gap - and the glasses - of Italians forced to stay at home during the lockdown. And, they have not yet resumed going out, in full swing. However, the Report states sales are now growing, and in the first half of 2021, wine sales in mass retail reached 1.3 billion euros, registering +9% compared to the same period in 2020, which goes to +18.4% compared to 2019, equal to 200 million more over the last two years.

In more detail, wine sales in mass retail, in the first half of 2021, reached 1.074.506.326 euros (up from 1.040.577.655 over the same period in 2020), sparkling wines and Champagne 280.274.470 euros (up from 202.044.919 in 2020). Italian PDO wines have reached almost 580 million euros, while PGI wines are worth over 287 million euros. Considering typologies, reds are driving growth in terms of turnover (354.078.414 euros in the first half of 2021), while whites are driving consumption over the two-year period 2019-2021 (+23% of sales, compared to +18% red wines and +13% rosé wines), Sparkling wines instead have had an enormous success, especially Prosecco (+58%, to 140.112.187 euros in the first half of 2021), not to mention Champagne (+ 62%, to 18.799.964 euros). Among the bubbles, Prosecco is in the lead and is continuing to grow in value, + 3.4% even between June-July 2021, against -1.3% drop in table wines.

Copyright © 2000/2021