“100 Top Values 2019” by Wine Spectator, 17 Italian labels at the top for quality and price

The relationship between quality and price has always been both a blessing and a curse of Italian wine in the world, with the Belpaese able to offer a huge variety of products at very affordable costs. A characteristic that is reflected in the great presence of Italian wines in the “100 Top Values” of Wine Spectator, the ranking of the prestigious U.S. magazine, which selects every year the 100 best labels, which that, on the U.S. shelf, the world’s No. 1 market and vital for Italy, cost less than $ 25. There are 17 Italian bottles on the list, just under one in five, with a selection that, as always, covers all of Italy, from Valtellina to Sicily, from Franciacorta to Valdobbiadene, from Chianti Classico to Valpolicella, from Soave to Verdicchio, from Salento to Umbria. In the “Light whites” category, there are the Donnachiara Fiano di Avellino 2018, the Collemassari Vermentino Montecucco Melacce 2018, the Gini Soave Classico 2018, the Andrea Felici Verdicchio Dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2018 and the Feudo di Santa Tresa Catarratto-Pinot Grigio Terre Siciliane Purato 2018, while among the “Rich whites” the only Italian is the Branciforti dei Bordonaro Chardonnay Terre Siciliane 2018.

Among the “Elegant reds”, instead, the Belpaese square places the Castello di Gabbiano Chianti Classico Riserva 2015, the Querciabella Toscana Mongrana 2016, the Castello Banfi Toscana Centine 2017, the Càntele Salice Salentino Riserva 2015, the Villalta Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso 2016 and the Nino Negri Valtellina Superiore Quadrio 2015 (Italian Wines Group). Good also the presence in the “Sparkling” category, with Le Colture Brut Rosé Vino Spumante NV, Cleto Chiarli E Figli Secco Lambrusco Grasparossa of Castelvetro Vigneto Cialdini 2017, La Montina Brut Franciacorta NV and the Mionetto Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore NV, while the only bishop of the Belpaese in the “Rosé” category is the Vitiano Umbria Rosato 2018.

