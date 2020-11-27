100,000 euro for a double magnum of Romanée Conti 1990 in the Bolaffi auction, record in Italy

100,000 euro for a double magnum of Romanée Conti Grand Cru 1990: it is the record award for a wine auction in Italy, with the myth of Burgundy that has broken through in the enchantment sent on stage last night by the Piedmontese auction house Bolaffi, in an “event” where it has also shone what is now the undisputed Italian king of wine auctions, the Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno, which, with its Reserve 1955, in the historic quarter size of Brenta (13.05 liters), has reached 20,000 euro, ahead, among the top lots, of a single bottle of Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 2004, sold at 15,000 euro.

Highlights of an auction that testifies the attention of collectors to the great wines of Italy and France, even (or above all) in a complex phase like the one we are experiencing, with the most important labels in the world that are also confirmed in their role of good shelter.

The auction closed with a total result of 835,000 euro, 99% of the lots sold and over 480 participants from all over the world: a real “record of enthusiasm” with dozens of bids on every single lot that more than doubled the auction bases, with the greats of Piedmont and Tuscany, from Bruno Giacosa to Beppe Rinaldi, from Gaja to Pio Cesare, from Tignanello and Solaia of Antinori to Brunello di Montalcino Reserve of Biondi Santi, from Soldera to Montevertine, from Sassicaia to Masseto, just to name a few, but with quotations and above all important increases also for brands such as the Sardinian Argiolas, with the Turriga, Ferraris with the Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore, Tramin with the Epokale, from Alto Adige, Dal Forno and Quintarelli from Valpolicella, just to mention a few names, which tell of an Italy of great collector’s wine that is consolidating a hard core of great labels, and that is gradually enriching its parterre more and more.

To dominate, as said, the super lot of Romanée Conti: “an unobtainable lot, considering that the most famous cru of this Domaine is very rare in itself in the normal format, and that of double magnums in Italy one is imported every decade. 1990 is a particularly prestigious vintage”, commented Filippo Bolaffi, CEO of Aste Bolaffi, who also emphasized the “success particularly for Italian wines, with Piedmont and Tuscany in the lead, whose prices have now reached those of French wines. The complicated 2020 for us at Bolaffi will be remembered (also) as an excellent year for wine auctions. We have never had so much demand as this year, this is demonstrated by the extraordinary success of the four auctions organized, two of them in full spring lockdown. With the restaurants closed and the isolation at home, we note that collectors and wine lovers do not give up their passion and indeed seem to cultivate it more and more, investing in large bottles or “consoling themselves” by drinking them”, concluded Filippo Bolaffi.

