2020 opens with almost 60 million hectolitres of wine “in stock” for Italy

Italian wine stocks continue to grow. On January 15, 2020, there were 59 million hectolitres of wine, 8.3 million hectolitres of must and 2 million hectolitres of new wine still in fermentation in Italian cellars. The report “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf (Ispettorato Controllo Qualità e Repressioni Frodi - Quality Control and Fraud Repression Inspectorate) on data from the telematic register communicates this. The previous month 53.4 million hectolitres of wine, 10.6 million must and 8.5 million hectolitres of new wine still in fermentation were stored in the Italian cellars. However, the situation was slightly better than a year ago when the quantity of wines present in Italy was 60 million hectolitres, with musts at 8.6 million hectolitres and 1.9 million of new wine still in fermentation.

Abundance reigns especially in the northern regions, another fact that confirms the trend of recent years: there is 58% of the tricolor wine held here. Just in Veneto lies more than a quarter of the national wine with the provinces of Treviso (11%) and Verona (9%) holding more wine (11.6 million hectoliters) than Puglia and Sicily combined (10.7 million hectoliters). 51.2% of the wine held is PDO, with a prevalence of red (50%). 27.2% of the wine is PGI, again with a prevalence of red (53.3%) while the varietal wines held represent only 1.2% of the total. The remaining 20.4% consists of table wines while organic wines (3.9 million hectolitres) represent 6.6% of the total held. It should be noted that the top 10 denominations by volume (in order: Prosecco Doc, Igp Terre Siciliane, Igp Puglia, Doc Sicilia, Igp Veneto, Doc delle Venezie, Igp Toscana, Igp Salento, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Doc and Chianti Doc) represent 41.4% of the total designation wines.

