2021 starts well for wines. After the records of 2020, a small stop for Italy (-0.5%)

After 2020 that saw Italy as the absolute queen, with many records (17 labels in the Liv-Ex power 100, never so many, Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno 2013 at the absolute top for values moved, as well as the best growth in the year, +6.6%, for the Italy 100), the index formed by the last 10 physical vintages (2007-2016) of the great Super Tuscans, that are Sassicaia, Masseto, Ornellaia and the great “triptych” of the Antinori family, formed by Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, as well as Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) of Gaja, and Barolo Monfortino Riserva of Giacomo Conterno (with vintages from 1999 to 2002, from 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013) is the only one to lose a few decimals, in a start which was, on the whole, positive. The Liv-ex 100, for example (which includes Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, Tignanello 2015 and 2016 and Solaia 2015 of the Antinori family, Masseto 2014 and 2015 and Ornellaia 2013 and 2015 of the Frescobaldi family, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 of Giacomo Conterno, Sperss 2013 of Gaja and Barolo Villero 2013 of Brovia) went up by 0.6%. And even better did the Liv-Ex 1000, the largest of the platform (which also includes the Italy 100, ed.), up 0.7%, mainly driven by +1.9% of Burgundy 150, one of the great disappointments of 2020.

A sign of strength for the fine wine market, which continues to grow: the number of individual labels traded rose to 1,209, an increase of 78.8% year on year. And that comes in January of a year that starts with the restaurant industry still paralyzed by the anti-Covid regulations, especially in the EU and in the USA, with the logistic difficulties in the United Kingdom due to Brexit and with the US taxes on the wines of some countries, France in the lead (with Italy still safe). Criticalities that, however, do not seem to affect the interest of investors and collectors for the fine wines of the world.

