2024 Italian wine exports: Veneto took the lion’s share, followed by Tuscany and Piedmont

The Italian wine industry saluted 2024 with an all-time record in exports value: 8.1 billion euros, and +5.5% growth compared to 2023. Credit for this achievement obviously goes also to sparkling wines, as bubbles registered 555.5 million liters exported compared to 495.7 liters in 2023 (+12%), and 2.3 billion euros in value (+5%). Sparkling wines are now worth 28.4% in value and 26.4% in volume on all Italian wine exports. So, it is not at all surprising that Veneto, home of the phenomenal Prosecco, plus of course the wines from Valpolicella, Soave and Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, and more, has once again confirmed it is definitely the driving force of Italian wine and Italian exports. It boasts 3 billion euros in value, a figure that means +7.3% growth, higher than the National average ( 5.5%), in the year 2024 compared to 2023. The Italian statistics institute, ISTAT data on the “stock exchange” of wine regions, analyzed by WineNews, revealed the same numbers, highlighting the Veneto region’s increasingly evident weight on the National total (up to 36.8%).

Tuscany took second place, but was quite far behind, at 1.2 billion euros, while growth registered a significant +8.7%, confirming the constant appeal for great red wines, in the lands of Chianti Classico and Bolgheri, TGI Toscana and Chianti, Maremma and Brunello di Montalcino, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, as well as the “white queen”, Vernaccia di San Gimignano. Tuscany did better than Piedmont, the land of Barolo and Barbaresco, Barbera d’Asti and Alta Langa, Gavi and Asti, and many others, which reached 1.18 billion euros in 2024, growth remaining stable(0.1%). Veneto, Tuscany and Piedmont together totaled 66.7% of Italian wine exported in 2024, confirming they are the leading Regions in the sector.

Trentino Alto Adige, land of great white wines and Trentodoc, and many others, took 4th place, at 611.2 million euros (-2.8%), while Emilia Romagna, Lambrusco and Sangiovese, has been confirmed in the “top 5” for exported value, at 464.5 million euros, and a slight growth: 0.6%. Among the regions whose exports were more than 100 million euros in 2024, was Lombardy, land of Franciacorta, and many more excellent wines, at 312.5 million euros (-2.8%), while Abruzzo and its Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Trebbiano and Cerasuolo, among the leading wines in the region, is growing very well again (+16.8%), and totaled 268.6 million euros. Positive growth (+9%) for Friuli Venezia Giulia, a predominantly white wine region, such as the great wines of Collio, as well as many others, at 226.17 million euros, ahead of yet another region that boasts a great winemaking tradition, Puglia, and its Primitivo, which registered +9.1%, growth and value at 231.7 million euros. Sicily instead was slightly down (-2.5%), at 154.9 million euros.

