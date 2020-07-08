“50 Best for Recovery”, the 50 Best signs a worldwide gastronomic auction

With the catering sector trying to get out of the crisis caused by the lockdown, not without difficulty, the global sector needs concrete help, also and above all economic help. Support, which comes from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, one of the most prestigious gastronomic rankings in the world, and from its main partner, the San Pellegrino Group, which with S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna will take part in the “50 Best for Recovery” campaign, the first and most important gastronomic auction in the world, all online and which will last until July 12, which will aim to raise funds that will offer tangible support to the recovery of the world of gastronomy. With this initiative, the Sanpellegrino Group, supporting the #SupportRestaurants movement, a project developed to give impetus to the reconstruction of the gastronomic sector, will offer the chance to live exclusive gastronomic experiences, such as an unforgettable journey into the world of Massimo Bottura: those who will win the lot will be able to experience an unforgettable immersion in the gastronomic treasures and enchanting atmospheres of Modena. It will be possible to spend two nights in the beautiful Casa Maria Luigia with a tour of the works of art that embellish the spaces of the house together with Lara Gilmore, wife of the world’s no. 1 chef and art expert, and taste a dinner at the Francescana at Maria Luigia; you will also have the opportunity to dine at the Osteria Francescana, twice on the top step of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and enjoy a lunch at the Franceschetta 58. Or, it is possible to win a VIP invitation for two people to the international final of S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2021 in Milan: at the end of two days of intense competition, those who won the lot will have the chance to meet the best young chefs in the world and their mentors and take part in a series of gastronomic experiences. Or a three-day experience for two people at Villa Panna, in Tuscany, once splendid property of the Medici family, discovering the secrets and traditional flavours of the area, participating in a barbecue at Villa Panna signed by a starred chef, a special tasting of fine wines with a tour of the vineyards, a visit to the Acqua Panna spring and its nature reserve, with, finally, a stop in Florence where you can enjoy a glamorous aperitif on a boat, near Ponte Vecchio, followed by a dinner at the Gucci Osteria restaurant by Massimo Bottura signed by chef Karime Lopez who will propose a tasting menu inspired by his international experiences.

