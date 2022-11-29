A greeting card... full of wine: here is the NFT “2023 - The Italian Toast”

Someone, especially among those who are older, will recall a time not long ago when the mailbox was overrun with cards and greeting cards from friends and relatives, neighbors, and far away. A now-lost habit, which has been replaced by the immediacy of an email or message, is making a comeback in a completely new and decidedly technological form. That of greeting cards in NFT, with designer wines as Christmas gifts. It’s called “2023 - The Italian Toast” and it’s a series of three NFTs linked to fine Italian wines, minted in 120 copies by the Italian Wine Crypto Bank (here), divided into three collections: Privilege Club, Platinum and Gold.

Each NFT of greetings - which can be personalized and is obviously registered on the blockchain - contains a collection of bottles of Italian wine brands - from Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido to Redigaffi by Tua Rita, from Brunello di Montalcino by Le Chiuse to Oreno by Tenuta Setteponti, from the Barolo “Vigna La Rosa” of Fontanafredda to the Baron Ugo of Monteraponi, passing through the Brunello di Montalcino of Argiano and the labels of Tasca d’Almerita, Planeta and Casa Eredi di Mirafiore, just to name a few - to be uncorked for parties or left to age as an investment.

Copyright © 2000/2022