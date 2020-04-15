A message of hope, which starts with wine: launched by Tenute Piccini on national TV networks

From the standard-bearer of Made in Italy to an ambassador of optimism, despite everything, and of an Italy that, united, leveraging its beauty and excellence, will make it through the Coronavirus emergency. Because even Italian wine, in time of COVID-19, is called to do its part. And so, if there are many solidarity initiatives in place, in support of hospitals, civil protection, and others, there are those who have chosen to invest in a strong message, and institutional, related to wine. Like the historical reality of Chianti Piccini, with a commercial aired on the national TV networks of Mediaset, with a wish that wants to be a message of hope for the whole country.

Condensed in the final words: “everything will go well and soon we will toast the courage of a heart, that of Italy, which has also beaten fear”. A message where the images of empty and yet beautiful cities leave room for the immensity of the Tuscan landscapes and the beauty of the rows of vines, almost as if to say that nature does not stop and, on the contrary, waits patiently for us to return to action. An important message, sharable, born from an initiative born from the world of wine, as done by another great brand of food made in Italy, in the commercial dedicated to #Italiacheresiste by Barilla, with Sofia Loren. But this is not Piccini’s only solidarity initiative: the company has decided to donate 30,000 masks to the Civil Protection delegations of Tuscany, Lombardy and Liguria and to join the charity initiative set up by Tannico (which has involved many other wine brands, ed. ndr), which will donate 1 euro to the Sacco Hospital in Milan for every bottle sold of the references of Torre Mora, the Piccini family estate on Etna.

On the internal front, Mario Piccini has decided to continue, with even more incisiveness, the investments of the wine group starting from the two sectors considered vital for the company: people and vineyards. At a time of global crisis where uncertainty affects the actions of many, Piccini has committed itself with its employees first of all and secondly with customers and suppliers, to maintain production at full capacity and thus guarantee full-time employment without the need for redundancy payments for all employees of the company.

“We have kept all the production sites active, respecting the standards of the Dpc, to continue to guarantee the communication of the products, of our Made in Italy, both in Italy and abroad”, says Mario Piccini, Ad of Tenute Piccini. “We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have been able, in our small way, to maintain high levels of employment without activating tools such as the redundancy fund”.

To ensure greater safety for employees and continuity of work, Piccini has divided the operational team into two separate teams that are working alternately but who are guaranteed a salary despite rest shifts. Investments are continuing not only in terms of production, but also in the countryside, where new vineyards have been planted both at Fattoria di Valiano, the Piccini family estate in the heart of Chianti Classico in Castelnuovo Berardenga, and at Tenuta Moraia, in the wild Tuscan Maremma (Grosseto). “Together we will succeed in overcoming this difficult moment,” concludes Mario Piccini, “and we at Piccini want to give a sign of hope to the whole of Italy: together we will restart again. After all, we are the country that has dedicated centuries to creating masterpieces of excellence, masterpieces that the whole world admires and that today more than ever must inspire our actions”.

Copyright © 2000/2020