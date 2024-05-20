A special Ferrari Trentodoc on the podium at Imola, to help the Instituto Ayrton Senna

Max Verstappen with his Redbull in front of everyone, albeit hounded more closely by Lando Norris’ McLaren and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. The Gp of Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy, in Imola, gave almost forgotten emotions to F1 fans, as if the ending was not a foregone conclusion as it has been until now for so many races. Unforgettable, on the other hand, are the emotions that in the past gave Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian champion who died just 30 years old in the tragic and infamous accident of May 1, 1994, right on the Imola circuit (where a few hours earlier had also lost his life the Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger, in another accident, ed.). Senna, at Imola, was remembered and celebrated in many ways. Even on the podium, thanks to a bottle of Ferrari’s Trentodoc, the official toast of F1, made especially for the occasion, personalized with the logo that the Instituto Ayrton Senna created to remember the great champion who died 30 years ago. This unique bottle, signed by the three drivers on the podium, will help support the Instituto Ayrton Senna, the charity created in the wake of Ayrton’s passing that works daily to provide education for thousands of young Brazilians. The bottle will be auctioned on F1 Authentics, the official website for Formula 1 memorabilia, which will donate the entire proceeds to the Institute.

“We are thrilled with the beautiful tribute that Lunelli Group and Formula 1 wanted to pay to the 30th anniversary of Instituto Ayrton Senna. Over these years, the Instituto has reached more than 36 million children and youth in more than 3,000 cities in Brazil. All this would never have been possible without the contribution of partners, such as Gruppo Lunelli, who consider education to be of fundamental importance for the future of our planet”, commented Viviane Senna, president Instituto Ayrton Senna.

