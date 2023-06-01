A story of success supported by wine bars, restaurants, clubs: the “Banfi Brunello Ambassadors”

When the Mariani family landed in Montalcino in 1978, Brunello was not yet the international phenomenon that we have come to know in the last two/three decades. Success with an undisputed protagonist in Banfi - the winery founded around the Castle of Poggio alle Mura at John Mariani’s will: it was the company that, through size, planning, and technological and managerial foresight, was able to give Brunello di Montalcino an international dimension.

Today, Banfi, which is looking to the future with new governance, continues to be a point of reference for the territory and the territory on markets all over the world, without forgetting how many people have embraced the project in these forty years and more, supporting its success and continuous growth, right from the beginning: wine bars, restaurants, distributors and clubs throughout Italy which, from the early eighties to today, have sold, uncorked and served Brunello of Montalcino di Banfi. The “Banfi Brunello Ambassador Club” is dedicated to them, and it has already welcomed the first 60 Ambassadors (but others from all over the world will be welcomed in the future), who will be the stars of a real inauguration on 5 June, set within the mediaeval walls of the Castle of Poggio alle Mura.

“Pioneering has always been one of our central values,” recalls Cristina Mariani-May, CEO and second generation of the family. “Being a pioneer was part of my father’s vision when he founded Banfi, and it remains a pillar of our corporate identity today. Creating a special Club comprised of people who have shared this value from the beginning is an act that we have felt almost obligated to do in order to thank them for the past and invite them to join us in our future”.

Banfi is a winery that has and will continue to define the fate of Brunello di Montalcino, an area that has become a global reference point for Italian wine, as Cristina Mariani-May herself confirmed in a recent interview with WineNews (here).

Copyright © 2000/2023