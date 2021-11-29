A vertical tasting of Sassicaia and one of Ornellaia illuminate the Finarte auction

Two great vertical, of the two most important Bolgheri labels - one of 28 vintages, from 1979 to 2006, of Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia (starting price 6,000 euros), and one of all the vintages produced so far by Ornellaia, from 1984 to 2018 (starting price 4,500 euros) - are the top lots of the Finarte auction, staged on December 9th, in Milan (https://www.finarte.it/asta/vini-e-distillati-milano-2021-12-09) at the end of which there will be a wine tasting organized by Vinodalproducer.it, with 20 producers and 60 labels, selected from the excellence of the entire Italian territory. Returning to auction, a total of 280 lots will be under the hammer, with the best of Tuscany and Piedmont, but also Champagne and Burgundy. Stands out a 5-liter Tignanello 1979 bottle (starting price 950 euros), but also the three bottles of Masseto 2015 (from 1,500 euros) and the three bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Biondi Santi Riserva 1997 (from 900 euros). Some great wines also from Piedmont, starting with Giacomo Conterno’s 2013 Barolo Monfortino (700 euros), two bottles of Bartolo Mascarello 1985 (300 euros) and 4 bottles of Gaja’s Barbaresco (550 euros). And again, from Veneto, a bottle of Quintarelli’s Amarone della Valpolicella 1969 (from 400 euros) and the large format (3.75 liters) of Valpolicella Campofiorin Masi 1977 (from 150 euros). Then, heading to Trentino, a bottle of Bruno LunelliRiserva del Fondatore 1995 by Ferrari, with the peculiar bottle with a pointed bottom (starting price 900 euros). From France, there is plenty of quality and variety among the Champagnes, with two bottles of Jacques Selosse (from 400 euros), a magnum of Krug Grande Cuvee (300 euros), two bottles of Dom Perignon 1996 (300 euros) and a bottle of Bruno Paillard Les Mesnil 1988 (from 250 euros). From Burgundy, there is a small vertical tasting (2005-2010) of white by Domaine Leflaive.

