ABottleForTheArts, Barbera d’Asti by Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta for the Royal Opera House

Elegance, balance, and harmony are the artistic characteristics that require a lot of time and patience. These are the same features found in a glass of wine and in a dancer's performance on the stage of a theater. #ABottleForTheArts is the initiative that links these two arts, wine and dance. It was launched by Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta, producers of Barbera in Rocchetta Tanaro (Asti), in collaboration with one of the most prestigious opera houses in the world - the Royal Opera House in London, England, closed to the public since March 2020, due to the Pandemic. The art world has had to face a very challenging period, especially theater and ballet, and consequently Francesca Massone and Filiberto Massone Incisa della Rocchetta, owners of the Piedmont winery, have created a limited edition bottle of Sant'Emiliano Barbera d'Asti Superiore 2017. The First Artist of the London theater, Ashley Dean, has designed the label, and a third of the proceeds from the sales will go to supporting the Royal Opera House Charity. During the lockdown period, the Charity has sought alternative ways to move forward, such as #OurHouseToYourHouse online productions (nine live concerts, 38 streaming productions, and other online content).

“Social impact projects are not new in our family”, explained Francesca Massone, “at the beginning of the twentieth century our great-grandmother, Marchesa Eleonora Incisa della Rocchetta, created an embroidery school in Italy, for girls to learn a trade and become somewhat independent. The embroidery work they produced was of such high quality that it was exported Internationally to several very famous houses. Our partnership with the Royal Opera House is the perfect continuation of our long family tradition, especially at a time when a helping hand should be extended to the world of the arts. At the beginning of the health Pandemic in March 2020, we were talking to our dear friend, regular customer and former Royal Ballet dancer, Ross MacGibbon, and I felt I needed to do something for the Arts and Artists. After all, we don’t just want to make a good bottle of wine. We want to produce a wine that creates a unique experience - a wine that has a mission”.

The “special edition” bottle’s label highlights the work of art created in 2020 by Ashley Dean, the First Artist of the Royal Ballet. The label commemorates the red and gold color of the curtains on the stage of the Royal Opera House in London, and reproduces the traits of a dancer. The label will be produced on 1.000 magnum bottles and on each of the 1.000 six bottle cases. The wine will be sold online, at www.marchesiincisawines.it.

