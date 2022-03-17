Abruzzo “revolution”: from 8 to only 1 Igt (Terre d’Abruzzo) and “Superiore” mention for the Dop

Abruzzo wine reinvent itself (which, in 2021, saw exports grow by +8.1% for over 203 million euros, according to Istat data), focusing on the enhancement of the territorial brand and simplification. A turning point that comes with the green light for the modification of the regulations that redesign the qualitative pyramid of wines, at the end of a process started in 2019 by the producers of the Abruzzo Wines Protection Consortium. The National Wine Committee has given the green light to the introduction of the “Superiore” mention for “Abruzzo” Dop. While it goes from 8 to 1 Igt “Terre d’Abruzzo”. All aimed at “strengthening the common identity of regional enology. while enhancing the individual territories and making the scale of value more recognizable”.

“It is a great result, after years of work, that obtained by the Abruzzo Region and Vini d’Abruzzo Consortium which redefines the production regulations thanks to the so-called “Abruzzo Model”. This is a decisive step in the qualitative growth process undertaken by the regional production world with an approach that aims to enhance Abruzzo wine by enhancing the different territories and the extraordinary biodiversity within an Abruzzo that is increasingly cohesive and able to work as a team”, explains the vice president of the Abruzzo Region Emanuele Imprudente.

the guiding points of the “Abruzzo Model” are: simplification, that is fewer denominations; strengthened common identity, with the wording “Abruzzo” for all but distinct by the territories and micro-territories; qualitative segmentation, with the introduction of the “Superiore” mention for regional Dop wines such as Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, Pecorino d’Abruzzo, Passerina d’Abruzzo, Cococciola d’Abruzzo, Montonico d’Abruzzo, who can boast provincial appellations on the label; adaptation to the real regional production potential; all with a view to social, economic and environmental sustainability.

“The recognition of a superior quality and the common identity of “Abruzzo” for the Doc will make it easier to promote and communicate because it will make the different production areas much more recognizable on the markets, especially abroad, and to enhance more and more the combination of wine/territory; on the other hand, the introduction of a single Igt Terre d’Abruzzo with the reference to the distinctive territory that replaces the current 8 creates a strong regional image, compensating for the current lack of incisive fragmentation”, underlines the president of the Vini d’Abruzzo Consortium, Valentino Di Campli.

The distinctive mention “Superiore” for all denominations of controlled origin, explains the Consortium, is aimed at enhancing those productions characterized by more stringent production measures and also intended for aging for important and distinctive production reserved of the various provincial territories. The recognition of “Superiore” will also make it possible to highlight on the label the reference to smaller and identifying territories such as the provincial ones and, in the future, even more restricted such as the so-called “cru”, the Additional Municipal Geographical Units, up to the single mention of “vineyard”.

The four provincial appellations for the “d’Abruzzo” Docs that can boast the mentions “Superiore” and “Riserva” will be: Colline Teramane; Colline Pescaresi; Terre de L’Aquila; Terre di Chieti. “This is a fundamental opportunity for the entire regional wine system that will finally allow Abruzzo wines to enhance the still unexpressed potential of our territory and to acquire greater credibility”, concludes the vice president of the Abruzzo Region Emanuele Imprudente, and the president of the Vini d’Abruzzo Consortium, Valentino Di Campli.

