According to Tiqets, the “Most Innovative Venue” in Italy is the Tempio di Brunello di Montalcino

Tourism is becoming more and more an experience to live and enjoy. And, especially in Italy, tourism wins as it links multiple aspects, ranging from food and wine to history, tastings and culture. They often intersect and cross each other in actual “food and wine hubs”, as Roberta Garibaldi, at the helm of ENIT - National Tourism Agency, and one of the leading experts in food and wine tourism in Italy, defined them. These include . “Il Tempio del Brunello di Montalcino”, which opened just over a year ago in one of the most famous and most visited wine villages in the world, created and curated by Opera Laboratori, thanks to the collaboration between the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium, Municipality of Montalcino and Archdiocese of Siena - Colle di Val d’Elsa - Montalcino in the ancient Sant’Agostino complex, in the heart of the city. It is one of the winners of the sixth edition of “Remarkable Venue Awards”, by Tiqets, the world's leading online booking platform for museums and attractions. The annual award celebrates the best museums and attractions in Italy, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Germany, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

“The project of the newest generation immersive museum within a fourteenth-century structure has captivated the jury of experts, and it has therefore received recognition as the “Most Innovative”, attributed to the most innovative tourist attractions”, explained an official note. The winners of the seven awards, five awarded thanks to reviews (over 1.1 million) written by users on the Tiqets.com platform, while the other two were awarded by a jury of sector experts, were unveiled on World Tourism Day. This year more than 200 candidates from all over the world competed to win one of these awards, in the now “classic” categories: Most Remarkable Venue, Best Museum, Best Attraction, Best Landmarks and Best Onsite Experience, and the newest ones, Most Innovative and Best Hidden Gem.

The Brunello di Montalcino Temple, together with the other five Italian winners as well as the winners from other countries in the various categories, has automatically become part of the “Best of the Best” competition. This means, open voting, online, starting September 27th to October 19th, to assign the world titles in the various divisions. The winners will be announced on November 2nd, at TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit, the global summit of innovation and technology for the travel and tourism sector, to be held in Seville. The coveted award, in the various categories, has awarded companies such as Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Rijksmuseum (Amsterdam), Casa Batlló (Barcelona), Windsor Castle (Windsor, England), Dubai Frame (Dubai ), the Oceanário de Lisboa (Lisbon), and many others.

