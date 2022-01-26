After NFTs, wine has landed in Metaverse and its first avatar signed by Maia Wine

The Web3revolution is in full force, and has thrust open the doors of internet and investments to Non-Fungible Tokens and Metaverse. And now, it is also investing in the Italian wine world, where, in addition to NFT linked to fine wines the first NFT Avatar in the world is linked to a wine brand, signed by Maia Wine. The Garda brand has crossed the borders of Metaverse with an avatar depicting the Greek-Roman nymph Maia, daughter of Atlas, the most beautiful of the Pleiades nymphs. The avatar was created from the collaboration with the communication agency, UNited Studio, and it will soon be presented to the digital world and, therefore, will be available for purchase as an NFT. In addition, a collection of unique and certified pieces will be available on the OpenSea website, each one having a Certified NFT. The project, according to its creators’ intentions, is preparing for a more and more digital future. Their mission is to bring the design and values ​​of Made in Italy into the Metaverse, starting from the global movement of certified works of art with NFT. The trend gave birth to Crypto Art, which has generated a real boom over the last year, selling art works and digital objects at auctions for hundreds of thousands or millions of euros.

Returning to the NFTs, instead, the Italian Wine CryptoBank and Crypto Dine Wine Art have created the “Catch 22” collection. The six wines in the collection, of some of the leading brands in the top territories in Tuscany, include: Brunello di Montalcino’s “Vigna del Suolo” by Argiano, “Siepi” by Marchesi Mazzei, Bolgheri Superiore’s “Marianova” by Michele Satta, “Il Caberlot” by Podere Il Carnasciale, “Oreno” of Tenuta Sette Ponti and “Redigaffi 7” of Tua Rita.

For each wine, only 22 NFTs will be minted, which will contain digital works of art created by Gianluca Biscalchin, a journalist and artist who has always been involved in wine and food. There will also be a key to redeem a Magnum of the wine to which the same NFT is connected, available starting in February 2022 on the Italian Wine Crypto Bank NFT marketplace, built on the Algorand block chain, a zero-emission block chain. The bottles can be redeemed using the key contained in each NFT, starting from March 1, 2022.

