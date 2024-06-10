Agricultural machinery made in Italy, in 2023 exports over 1 billion euros

In 2023, foreign sales of made-in-Italy agricultural machinery crossed the billion euro threshold, up 19% compared to 2022 results, for an active trade balance of more than 730 million euros. According to Istat data compiled by the Wine Observatory of Unione Italiana Vini, ahead of “Enovitis in campo” (staged in Castel San Pietro Terme, Bologna, on June 12 and 13), the sector, in which wine-growing accounts for 50%, was driven by the European market, which, thanks to an increase in orders from France (+93%), Germany (+33%), Spain (+46%) and Austria (+83%), increased purchases of made-in-Italy technology by 44%, compared with a 17% drop in non-EU demand. Here the U.S. contracted by 42%, only to return to a positive sign in the first two months of this year (+10% y/y). Conversely, the final February figure for EU sales discounts the overperformance of the previous 12 months, with double-digit setbacks in all major markets.

According to the survey on the wine supply chain in Italy carried out in 2023 by the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory, the “Vineyard” segment in Italy generates 2 billion euros in turnover per year and has more than 10,250 people employed in 400 companies. “These are companies and professionals particularly vocated to innovation”, commented the secretary general of Unione Italiana Vini, Paolo Castelletti, “a sector oriented to the continuous search for efficiency and sustainability that at “Enovitis in campo” finds an opportunity for a qualified moment of comparison, exchange and growth”. Scheduled in the event dedicated to wineries, enologists, agronomists, technicians and viticulturists, in addition to live exhibits in the field, there will be numerous in-depth meetings on the most current challenges and solutions for viticulture.

