Alcohol and driving, smartphone breathalyzer arrives: here is “Guida Sicuro” by Saiet

Communication about the new Highway Code on “drinking and driving”, as we have often reported, has had two effects: on the one hand, it has “depressed” out-of-home consumption (despite the fact that by indulging in a few sips, in moderation, and eating, in principle, one remains within the rules, as also shown by a recent test of the popular car magazine “Quattroruote”); on the other hand, it has created a huge interest in breathalyzers, which, so many are looking for, to self-check themselves before driving after a toast, and, therefore, a business. And in the age of smartphones also comes the “Safe Driving” by Saiet, a company specializing in phone technology, which has created an “alcohol test” that connects directly to the phone (via Type-C or Lightning connector), and which, through the ad hoc app, already available for Google Play Store and Apple Store, with a simple puff, in 30 seconds, indicates the detected blood alcohol level, the risk levels (green, yellow or red) of being out of the norm (the limit of 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood provided by law in order not to incur penalties, except for categories). A device that will be presented at “Slow Wine Fair” 2025 (at BolognaFiere, February 23-25, at the same time as “Sana Food”, the show dedicated to organic food), of which Saiet is a partner, and where it will illustrate how the device works. The results of which, Saiet itself reminds, “are provided for reference purposes only and cannot be used as a basis for determining whether one can drive after consuming alcohol. Even with the same concentration of alcohol in the blood, the degree of intoxication may vary according to individual differences and physical conditions. Alcohol takes 20 minutes to be absorbed from the digestive system into the bloodstream. Therefore, it is recommended to take the measurement 20 minutes after drinking”. And although the absolute best thing, it bears repeating, is not to drink at all if you have to drive, with a little common sense, and self-control, even through technology, you can not give up a convivial toast, staying within the rules, and safely.

