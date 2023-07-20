Alessandra Angelini, Dominga Cotarella and Vittoria Ferragamo in the “Top 100” by Forbes Italy

Alessandra Angelini, CEO of Altesino, a Brunello di Montalcino griffe belonging to the group that brings together more than 300 hectares of vineyards, including Borgo Scopeto in Chianti Classico, La Doga delle Clavule in Morellino di Scansano and the historic Caparzo and Altesino estates in Montalcino; Dominga Cotarella, CEO of Famiglia Cotarella - a brand that includes Falesco (for traditional wines), Cotarella (for the top of the range wines), Intrecci (the school of Alta Formazione) and Liaison (a brand for distribution) - and founder, with her cousins Enrica and Marta, of the Cotarella Foundation, which deals with eating disorders; Vittoria Ferragamo, manager of Il Borro, a prestigious organic winery and farming estate in Valdarno owned by Ferruccio Ferragamo since 1993 and an international benchmark name in luxury hospitality, are in the “Top 100” by Forbes Italia, the business magazine that annually ranks Italy’s successful women. A recognition that celebrates the female leadership of the new generation of Italian wine.

But, in the 2023 edition, there are many names related to the food & wine world, demonstrating the growing relevance of the female role in the sector, which counts more and more female professionals in various fields, from production to communication, from journalism to cooking: such as Csaba dalla Zorza, food writer (author of numerous cult books on recipes and lifestyle) and TV host; Rossana Bettini Illy, journalist and president since 2021 of the International Chocolier Institute; Cristina Bowerman, famous chef and Michelin star at Glass Hostaria in Rome; Wilma Oliverio, ceo of Ab Normal-Eatertainmet Company, a food consulting & advertising company founded with her husband, chef Alessandro Borghese; Fausta Colosimo, head of International Markets at Caffè Trucillo, a Campania-based excellence in made-in-Italy espresso; Miriam Eceolaza, director Southern Europe at Pernod Ricard, a French multinational that includes the Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Absolut Vodka and Amaro Ramazzotti brands, among others; Valentina Pellegrini, vice-president of Pellegrini, a group founded in 1965 that deals with catering and food supplies for companies, schools and health facilities; Manuela Polli, corporate strategy & development manager of Fratelli Polli, one of the leading brands in Italian agribusiness, listed in the Register of Historic Brands of National Interest.

