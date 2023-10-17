Alessio Planeta, at the helm of Planeta, is the “Wine Maker of the Year” for “Wine Enthusiast”

Alessio Planeta, at the helm of Planeta, is the “Wine Maker of the Year”, worldwide, according to the “Wine Star Awards” of the celebrated U.S. magazine, Wine Enthusiast. A prestigious award, won over the years by names such as Alvaro Palacios or Peter Gago, to name just two of the most important international winners, but also by the Italian Carlo Ferrini (to date the only Italian, before Alessio Planeta), in 2007. An award that is a recognition of the person, but also of the company and of the Sicily of wine, as Alessio Planeta himself comments warmly, to WineNews: “it is a wonderful surprise, because the comparison on a global scale is impressive. We are on the periphery of the world, but we have made a long journey, without haste, without headshots, with values as a family and Sicilian company, which has put important things at the center, and we are very happy. For me it is a satisfaction, I was lucky enough to have important masters, Diego Planeta (Alessio’s uncle and Francesca Planeta’s father, who leads the company together with Alessio and Santi Planeta, ed.), and to work with a team that shares the company spirit, and that allows you to work with concentration but also fun, and without performance anxiety. And then”, adds Alessio Planeta again, “it’s nice to see that every year Sicily takes a step forward that is also recognized with awards like this one (in 2019, Tasca d’Almerita had been elected “European Winery of the Year”, again by Wine Enthusiast, ed), because we have all made a great journey together, we have also been very active in the associative life of Sicily, and also for this reason it is an award that celebrates a great team effort”.

An important award, for a company, Planeta, which today is one of the most beautiful and important in Italy, and not only in that Sicily that touches in all its most important territories, from Vittoria to Noto, from Etna to Menfi and Capo Milazzo, and has also become a reference of hospitality, in Sicily, with realities such as La Foresteria in Menfi, Palazzo Planeta in Palermo and beyond, and with many investments in sustainability, not only in the company, but also in the SoStain Foundation.

