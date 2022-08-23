Alliances in the name of the wine: the city of Montalcino receives the keys to the city of Napa

Relations between two “capitals” of the wine world are tightening more and more: the Municipality of the City of Napa, in the United States of America, the most important wine district in the USA, has handed over the keys of the city to the hands of Angelo Braconi, deputy mayor of Montalcino, home of Brunello. The handover ceremony seals the twinning between the two towns, signed in October 2021. The deputy mayor of Montalcino Braconi was invited to the Town Council Hall, set up with the US flag and the Italian tricolor, where he was also given a testimonial plaque of the ceremony.

The twinning between the two cities is aimed at promoting projects to encourage collaborative relationships and advance the exchanges and meetings that make it possible to get to know different economic, cultural, and social realities in the sign of winemaking culture, landscape, and above all training and opportunity of growth for the new generations that will link the two world wine capitals. The Mayor of Napa Scott Sedgley did the honors, together with representatives of the tourism office and wine producers from the Californian area.

