Antinori and Castello Banfi the top brands in Florida, the second US state in wine consumption

The USA is Italian wine’s number one foreign market, and when it reopens it will be fundamental for the future of Italian wineries. California is worth 12% of wine consumption in the States, while Florida is in second place, where people drink almost 1 bottle in 10 (8% of total consumption). This is very good news for Italian wine, since especially the Italian reds, are in top positions in many of the wine and liquor stores in one of the most important cities of the state and the entire USA, according to data from MiBD Wine Analytics (and further, Floridian consumers seem to show a strong tendency towards non-American wines, at least considering individual brands). In the first three positions we find the Californian Beringer, the Argentine Bodega Catena Zapata and the Chilean Concha Y Toro, followed by the Australian Penfolds, and then the first Italian brand which, once again, is that of the historic Marchesi Antinori, at position number 5, ahead of another top Italian wine brand, and that is Castello Banfi. Both names, in fact, are on 40% of the “wine lists”. Therefore, it is not surprising that among the 15 most frequent names (at the top from Argentina, Mendoza, and then the Californian triptych Napa Valley, Sonoma County and California, ed.) the Italian wines all speak Tuscan, as the TGI Tuscany is number 6, Brunello di Montalcino is number 8, and Chianti Classico is in position number 10.

