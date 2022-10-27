Antinori in Chianti Classico is the most beautiful winery in the world

Italy is the most beautiful country in the world. For its cities of art, and for its landscapes, often designed by vineyards. And now, also for its wineries. Because the monumental and much-visited Antinori winery in Chianti Classico, an architectural masterpiece signed by Marco Casamonti for the Antinori family, which leads one of the most important names in world wine, is No. 1 in the “World’s Best Vineyards 2022”, the ranking of the world's most beautiful wineries, revealed in Mendoza, Argentina, these hours. An absolute triumph for Italy and one of its wine symbols, set in the Chianti Classico area that is one of the most intact and beautiful wine territories in the world.
“It is a result that is very gratifying for us”, Antinori’s CEO Renzo Cotarella comments to WineNews. “It is the result of a lot of hard work, because in this world no one gives you anything and it is better that way, because it helps not to get ahead of yourself. It is an award not only for Antinori, but for the whole of Italy and for Chianti Classico, which gives us great pleasure because we made this winery at a difficult time, such as the financial crisis of 2008, and it is another tangible sign, of the ability of the Antinori family to look long term and beyond time. It is an award that enhances the territory, and a great satisfaction because our roots are in Chianti Classico. And it is recognition for a generation, that of Piero Antinori, who leaves another pearl to the territory, a sign of foresight, attention, and a great deal of patience, just as his ancestors left Palazzo Antinori in Florence”. But Antinori’s triumph, for Italy, is also accompanied by the winery that has climbed the most positions since the 2021 edition, namely Ferrari Trento, leader of Trentodoc, of the Lunelli family, which jumped from No. 61 to No. 11. With a top 50 also featuring another leading Italian winery, namely the Sicilian Donnafugata, led by Antonio and Jose Rallo, a new entry at position No. 45. Thus, there are 9 wineries in all in the 2022 “Top 100”, with Antinori, Ferrari and Donnafugata joining the already announced Ceretto and Gaja, icons of Piedmontese wine, which have risen to positions No. 62 and No. 65, respectively, compared to the 2021 results, and, with new entries of such griffes as Villa Sandi, at No. 70, Tenuta Cavalier Pepe at No. 74, Marchesi di Barolo at No. 90 and Tenuta San Leonardo at No. 97.
A ranking, then, that sees on the podium Spain’s Bodegas de los Herederos by Marqués de Riscal, at No. 2 and Chile’s Montes at No. 3 (while the 2021 winner, Zuccardi Valle de Uco, in Argentina, right in Mendoza, was promoted to the “Hall of Fame” of the World’s Best Vineyard, ed.), which confirms Italy at the top of the wine world, not only for the quality and variety of its production, but also for its widespread beauty, from Trentino Alto Adige to Sicily.
Focus - The “World’s Best Vineyard 2022”
1 Antinori nel Chianti Classico (Marchesi Antinori) - Italia
2 Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal - Spagna
3 Montes - Cile
4 VIK Winery - Cile
5 Fürst von Metternich-Winneburg’sche Domäne Schloss Johannisberg - Germania
6 González Byass - Bodegas Tio Pepe - Spagna
7 Robert Mondavi Winery - Usa
8 Quinta do Crasto - Portogallo
9 Catena Zapata - Argentina
10 Bodega Garzón - Uruguay
11 Ferrari Trento - Italia
12 Champagne Billecart-Salmon - Francia
13 Château Smith Haut Lafitte - Francia
14 Weingut Dr Loosen - Germania
15 Champagne Taittinger - Francia
16 Soalheiro - Portogallo
17 Trapiche - Argentina
18 Clos Apalta - Cile
19 Quinta da Aveleda - Portogallo
20 Domäne Wachau - Austria
21 El Enemigo Wines - Argentina
22 Château Mouton Rothschild - Francia
23 Château d’Yquem - Francia
24 Opus One Winery - Usa
25 Bodegas Salentein - Argentina
26 Château Pape Clément - Francia
27 Château Pichon Baron - Francia
28 Quinta do Infantado - Portogallo
29 Abadía Retuerta - Spagna
30 Viña Casas del Bosque - Cile
31 Quinta da Pacheca - Portogallo
32 Viu Manent - Cile
33 Maison Ruinart - Francia
34 Familia Torres - Pacs del Penedès Spagna
35 Château Haut-Brion - Francia
36 Henschke - Australia
37 Quinta do Bomfim - Portogallo
38 Creation Sudafrica -Africa
39 Klein Constantia Winery - Sudafrica
40 Estate Argyros - Grecia
41 Craggy Range Winery - Nuova Zelanda
42 Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Portogallo
43 Chateau de Berne - Francia
44 Bodegas Vivanco - Spagna
45 Donnafugata - Italia
46 Jordan Vineyard & Winery - Usa
47 Tokara Winery - Sudafrica
48 Quinta do Noval - Portogallo
49 Penfolds Magill Estate - Australia
50 Schloss Gobelsburg - Austria
51 Karam Wines - Libano
52 Midalidare Estate - Bulgaria
53 Château Mercian Mariko Winery - Giappone
54 Delaire Graff Estate - Sudafrica
55 Matias Riccitelli - Argentina
56 William Chris Vineyards - Usa
57 Ridge Vineyards - Monte Bello - Usa
58 Ktima Gerovassiliou - Grecia
59 Château Khoury - Libano
60 D’Arenberg - Australia
61 Bodega Colomé - Argentina
62 Ceretto - Italia
63 Quinta do Vallado - Portogallo
64 SuperUco - Argentina
65 Gaja - Italia
66 Bodega Marqués de Murrieta - Spagna
67 Chateau Oumsiyat - Libano
68 Château Héritage - Libano
69 Van Volxem - Germania
70 Villa Sandi - Italia
71 Seppeltsfield Barossa - Australia
72 Bodega El Esteco - Argentina
73 Ridgeview - Inghilterra
74 Tenuta Cavalier Pepe - Italia
75 Domaine Henri Bourgeois - Francia
76 Vergelegen Estate - Sudafrica
77 Wine Cellar Villa Melnik - Bulgaria
78 Balfour - Inghilterra
79 Rippon - Nuova Zelanda
80 Black Estate - Nuova Zelanda
81 Château Mukhrani - Georgia
82 Viña Casa Marín - Cile
83 Kaiken Wines - Argentina
84 Dragomir Estate Winery -Bulgaria
85 Gusbourne - Inghilterra
86 Schloss Vollrads - Germania
87 Inglenook - Usa
88 Graham’s Port Lodge - Portogallo
89 Domaine Sigalas - Grecia
90 Marchesi di Barolo - Italia
91 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars - Usa
92 Cloudy Bay Vineyards - Nuova Zelanda
93 Nyetimber - Inghilterra
94 Fratelli Vineyards - India
95 Ata Rangi - Nuova Zelanda
96 Waterkloof - Sudafrica
97 Tenuta San Leonardo - Italia
98 Quinta da Taboadella - Portogallo
99 Cullen Wines - Australia
100 Atibaia - Libano
