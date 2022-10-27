Antinori in Chianti Classico is the most beautiful winery in the world

Italy is the most beautiful country in the world. For its cities of art, and for its landscapes, often designed by vineyards. And now, also for its wineries. Because the monumental and much-visited Antinori winery in Chianti Classico, an architectural masterpiece signed by Marco Casamonti for the Antinori family, which leads one of the most important names in world wine, is No. 1 in the “World’s Best Vineyards 2022”, the ranking of the world's most beautiful wineries, revealed in Mendoza, Argentina, these hours. An absolute triumph for Italy and one of its wine symbols, set in the Chianti Classico area that is one of the most intact and beautiful wine territories in the world.

“It is a result that is very gratifying for us”, Antinori’s CEO Renzo Cotarella comments to WineNews. “It is the result of a lot of hard work, because in this world no one gives you anything and it is better that way, because it helps not to get ahead of yourself. It is an award not only for Antinori, but for the whole of Italy and for Chianti Classico, which gives us great pleasure because we made this winery at a difficult time, such as the financial crisis of 2008, and it is another tangible sign, of the ability of the Antinori family to look long term and beyond time. It is an award that enhances the territory, and a great satisfaction because our roots are in Chianti Classico. And it is recognition for a generation, that of Piero Antinori, who leaves another pearl to the territory, a sign of foresight, attention, and a great deal of patience, just as his ancestors left Palazzo Antinori in Florence”. But Antinori’s triumph, for Italy, is also accompanied by the winery that has climbed the most positions since the 2021 edition, namely Ferrari Trento, leader of Trentodoc, of the Lunelli family, which jumped from No. 61 to No. 11. With a top 50 also featuring another leading Italian winery, namely the Sicilian Donnafugata, led by Antonio and Jose Rallo, a new entry at position No. 45. Thus, there are 9 wineries in all in the 2022 “Top 100”, with Antinori, Ferrari and Donnafugata joining the already announced Ceretto and Gaja, icons of Piedmontese wine, which have risen to positions No. 62 and No. 65, respectively, compared to the 2021 results, and, with new entries of such griffes as Villa Sandi, at No. 70, Tenuta Cavalier Pepe at No. 74, Marchesi di Barolo at No. 90 and Tenuta San Leonardo at No. 97.

A ranking, then, that sees on the podium Spain’s Bodegas de los Herederos by Marqués de Riscal, at No. 2 and Chile’s Montes at No. 3 (while the 2021 winner, Zuccardi Valle de Uco, in Argentina, right in Mendoza, was promoted to the “Hall of Fame” of the World’s Best Vineyard, ed.), which confirms Italy at the top of the wine world, not only for the quality and variety of its production, but also for its widespread beauty, from Trentino Alto Adige to Sicily.

Focus - The “World’s Best Vineyard 2022”

1 Antinori nel Chianti Classico (Marchesi Antinori) - Italia

2 Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal - Spagna

3 Montes - Cile

4 VIK Winery - Cile

5 Fürst von Metternich-Winneburg’sche Domäne Schloss Johannisberg - Germania

6 González Byass - Bodegas Tio Pepe - Spagna

7 Robert Mondavi Winery - Usa

8 Quinta do Crasto - Portogallo

9 Catena Zapata - Argentina

10 Bodega Garzón - Uruguay

11 Ferrari Trento - Italia

12 Champagne Billecart-Salmon - Francia

13 Château Smith Haut Lafitte - Francia

14 Weingut Dr Loosen - Germania

15 Champagne Taittinger - Francia

16 Soalheiro - Portogallo

17 Trapiche - Argentina

18 Clos Apalta - Cile

19 Quinta da Aveleda - Portogallo

20 Domäne Wachau - Austria

21 El Enemigo Wines - Argentina

22 Château Mouton Rothschild - Francia

23 Château d’Yquem - Francia

24 Opus One Winery - Usa

25 Bodegas Salentein - Argentina

26 Château Pape Clément - Francia

27 Château Pichon Baron - Francia

28 Quinta do Infantado - Portogallo

29 Abadía Retuerta - Spagna

30 Viña Casas del Bosque - Cile

31 Quinta da Pacheca - Portogallo

32 Viu Manent - Cile

33 Maison Ruinart - Francia

34 Familia Torres - Pacs del Penedès Spagna

35 Château Haut-Brion - Francia

36 Henschke - Australia

37 Quinta do Bomfim - Portogallo

38 Creation Sudafrica -Africa

39 Klein Constantia Winery - Sudafrica

40 Estate Argyros - Grecia

41 Craggy Range Winery - Nuova Zelanda

42 Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Portogallo

43 Chateau de Berne - Francia

44 Bodegas Vivanco - Spagna

45 Donnafugata - Italia

46 Jordan Vineyard & Winery - Usa

47 Tokara Winery - Sudafrica

48 Quinta do Noval - Portogallo

49 Penfolds Magill Estate - Australia

50 Schloss Gobelsburg - Austria

51 Karam Wines - Libano

52 Midalidare Estate - Bulgaria

53 Château Mercian Mariko Winery - Giappone

54 Delaire Graff Estate - Sudafrica

55 Matias Riccitelli - Argentina

56 William Chris Vineyards - Usa

57 Ridge Vineyards - Monte Bello - Usa

58 Ktima Gerovassiliou - Grecia

59 Château Khoury - Libano

60 D’Arenberg - Australia

61 Bodega Colomé - Argentina

62 Ceretto - Italia

63 Quinta do Vallado - Portogallo

64 SuperUco - Argentina

65 Gaja - Italia

66 Bodega Marqués de Murrieta - Spagna

67 Chateau Oumsiyat - Libano

68 Château Héritage - Libano

69 Van Volxem - Germania

70 Villa Sandi - Italia

71 Seppeltsfield Barossa - Australia

72 Bodega El Esteco - Argentina

73 Ridgeview - Inghilterra

74 Tenuta Cavalier Pepe - Italia

75 Domaine Henri Bourgeois - Francia

76 Vergelegen Estate - Sudafrica

77 Wine Cellar Villa Melnik - Bulgaria

78 Balfour - Inghilterra

79 Rippon - Nuova Zelanda

80 Black Estate - Nuova Zelanda

81 Château Mukhrani - Georgia

82 Viña Casa Marín - Cile

83 Kaiken Wines - Argentina

84 Dragomir Estate Winery -Bulgaria

85 Gusbourne - Inghilterra

86 Schloss Vollrads - Germania

87 Inglenook - Usa

88 Graham’s Port Lodge - Portogallo

89 Domaine Sigalas - Grecia

90 Marchesi di Barolo - Italia

91 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars - Usa

92 Cloudy Bay Vineyards - Nuova Zelanda

93 Nyetimber - Inghilterra

94 Fratelli Vineyards - India

95 Ata Rangi - Nuova Zelanda

96 Waterkloof - Sudafrica

97 Tenuta San Leonardo - Italia

98 Quinta da Taboadella - Portogallo

99 Cullen Wines - Australia

100 Atibaia - Libano

