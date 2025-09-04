Are U.S. tariffs illegal? Trump appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court

And finally, Trump’s tariffs have reached the United States Supreme Court. Following the late August ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit which effectively confirmed the illegitimacy of the tariffs, as previously stated in late May - in response to a lawsuit filed by various entities from 12 U.S. states, including New York-based wine importer Vos Selections (here, his portrait) - underlining that U.S. President exceeded the powers granted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (Ieepa), since tariff authority is up to Congress. In response, the U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court (whose new mandate begins on October 6th, ed) to review the matter swiftly, reports, among others, Reuters agency, requesting that the highest court decide whether and how to proceed with the case by September 10th, with a possible hearing in November. Meanwhile, as already known, the tariffs remain in effect, including the 15% duties on European products, wine included. And while a radical shift in the scenario seems unlikely, in times like these, surprises are always around the corner.

