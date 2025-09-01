It’s hard to say whether U.S. courts will stop the tariffs introduced by Donald Trump, who, according to the Federal Court of Appeals, exceeded his authority by using powers and tools that should belong to Congress. But if that was to happen, Vos Selections would have played a role. The company, with 39 years of experience importing wines, spirits, and sakè by small producers, headed by Victor Owen Schwartz, filed a lawsuit against Trump in April 2025, alongside other businesses from various sectors (FishUSA, fishing gear e-commerce, Genova Pipe, Abs pipe manufacturing, MicroKits, electronics, and Terry Precision Cycling dealing with women’s sportswear, all severely impacted by the tariffs.

Vos Selections - whose Italian imports include wines from producers such as Antica Hirpinia, Antichi Baronati, Badia di Morrona, Cantina Beato Bartolomeo, Diego Curtaz, Fattoria di Petroio, Fazio, La Jara, Lis Neris, Lupi Reali, Mancini, Màtè, Paris Rocchi, Petrilli, Pietra, Poderi Roset, Ricci Curbastro, Scala, Specogna, Tenuta Santodeno, Toccasana, and Voce Bella, has been at the forefront of the fight against tariffs. It is one of the few private wine businesses to speak out openly, including on its website, which states: “at Vos Selections, we’ve spent nearly forty years building a company based on relationships with small producers around the world, with our customers, and with our community. We import wines and spirits that cannot be replicated elsewhere because they are deeply tied to the land, culture, and people who produce them. Now, radical tariffs threaten to dismantle that ecosystem. These new duties, imposed without Congressional approval, jeopardize not only our business but also the livelihoods of the farming families we represent, and American consumers’ access to diverse, authentic products. We believe in free markets, fair process, and standing up when something is wrong. That’s why we joined a legal challenge against these tariffs. This isn’t about politics. It’s about principles and preserving the integrity of a company built on loyalty, trust, and fearless importing”.

And who knows whether Vos Selections and the other plaintiffs will end up like Don Quixote, tilting at windmills in vain, or like the biblical David, the small shepherd who defeated the giant Goliath with a sling.

