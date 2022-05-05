Artists’ labels, for the 40 years of Vigna Doghessa, the Nittardi International Prize is born

There are many “artists’ labels” in Italy, with many quality projects. But one of the most long-lived and important, born in 1981, is undoubtedly the one linked to the “dress” of Vigna Doghessa Casanuova di Nittardi, an estate that belonged to Michelangelo Buonarroti and wine and artistic project of the Canali-Femfert family. Who, after having involved some of the most important artists of the international scene, with names, among the others, such as Pierre Alechinsky, Corneille, Dario Fo, Karl Otto Götz, Günter Grass, Friedensreich Hundertwasser, Yoko Ono, Mimmo Paladino, Fabrizio Plessi and Mikis Theodorakis (all their works are now kept in Nittardi where, moreover, there are also 45 installations scattered among the houses, the vineyards and the cellar), to celebrate the n. 40th edition of the project has decided to choose not only one artist, but six and to do it through a competition: the Nittardi Prize.

The idea is to offer passionate collectors of Nittardi wine a unique case of 6 bottles of Chianti Classico Vigna Doghessa 2020, dressed with 6 different labels and wrapped in 6 different silk paper. Artists can submit their entries by July 3, 2022, at midnight.

“Nittardi”, explains Léon Femfert, the second generation of the property, “wants to celebrate its fortieth anniversary by looking toward the future and opening the possibility of participation to artists from around the world, including emerging ones”. A jury composed of, among others, a museum director, a gallery owner, an artist and an art critic will unquestionably choose the winning labels, each complemented by its silk card. The artworks of the 6 winners will be exhibited in Florence in an exhibition open to the public in autumn 2022 and in Frankfurt (Germany) in Die Galerie in 2023, together with all the labels and silkscreens of the 39 previous vintages.

