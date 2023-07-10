Assovini Sicilia: the future of wine Sicily led by a female triumvirate

If the renaissance of wine in Sicily was led by great men, most notably Diego Planeta, Giacomo Rallo, and Lucio Tasca d’Almerita, who instilled in their descendants and throughout the productive fabric of Sicily the importance of working together, an all-female triumvirate will now lead the future of an island that is a wine continent and has invested heavily in quality, beauty, wine tourism, sustainability, and authenticity. Because at the helm of Assovini Sicilia, an association that brings together the nearly one hundred most virtuous Sicilian wineries, was elected Mariangela Cambria, from Messina, co-owner of the Cottanera winery (together with her brothers Francesco, Emanuele and her uncle Enzo), with Lilly Ferro, at the helm of Casa Vinicola Fazio, as vice president, and Josè Rallo, who, with her brother Antonio, leads Donnafugata, as managing director for the coordination of subsidized finance activities.

“Assovini Sicilia is a complex organisation with many souls. My goal is to carry on the team spirit and associationism that my predecessors envisioned, as well as to interpret the role of the association as a bridge between large and small wineries. Assovini must also continue to promote Sicily around the world. “I want to thank all of my colleagues who have wanted and supported me”, says new president Mariangela Cambria, a marketing, communication, and hospitality specialist who succeeds outgoing president Laurent Bernard de la Gatinais.

“Sicily is a wine continent in all its facets and diversity, with wine serving as a vehicle of culture and excellence”, explains Mariangela Cambria. At the top of a female triumvirate who, as happens in Bolgheri in Tuscany (with Albiera Antinori as president, flanked by Cinzia Merli of Le Macchiole and Priscilla Incisa delle Rocchetta of Tenuta San Guido), will lead Sicily’s growth project, which will pass through individual company initiatives and the systematisation of their specificities in Assovini (which new board also includes Achille Alessi of Terre di Giurfo, Federico Lombardo of Monte Iato di Firriato, Alberto Aiello Graci of Graci, Santi Planeta of Planeta, Laurent Bernard de la Gatinais from Rapitalà and Costanza Chirivino from Tasca d’Almerita).

