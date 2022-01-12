Asti DOCG has closed a stellar 2021: promotion and 102 million bottles produced

2021 was a stellar year for Asti DOCG, one to be put in a frame. Exceptional ambassadors of Piedmont bubbles toasted with Asti: the tennis champions who challenged each other at the Turin ATP Finals - where Alexander Zverev triumphed and Jannik Sinner was highly applauded – as well as the stars of tomorrow’s football, starting from the young and talented Pedri, from Barcelona, the “Golden Boy” of the sports newspaper, “Tuttosport”, alongside the real Brand Ambassador, the most loved chef on the small screen, Alessandro Borghese. Names of this caliber have raised the bar for promoting Asti DOCG, which has closed the year with excellent results. The challenges of the global situation notwithstanding, more than 102 million bottles were produced (and marketed), +11% more than in 2020, reaching a total of 60 million bottles of Asti Spumante (+ 12%) and 42 million bottles of Moscato d’Asti (+ 10%).

“The end of the year was very positive for both types of our Denomination. These numbers indicate the excellent work we have done together with local producers and associated companies, and encourage us to do better and better. We have several initiatives planned in 2022, at both National and International levels. Specifically, we will dynamically resume promotional activities on the most strategic foreign markets, which were blocked due to the Pandemic”, commented Lorenzo Barbero, president of the Asti DOCG Consortium. And 2022 also has started out very well, since the Ministry of Agricultural Policies has given its definitive approval of the request to modify the Regulations of the DOCG of Asti wines, which the Consortium members had proposed. Among the various changes, the most “visible” is undoubtedly the one that will make the Consortium logo the collective trademark of the Denomination, which is the image of San Secondo, Patron Saint of the city of Asti and the main figure of the Consortium brand. It will therefore also appear on the DOCG “bands” which, by law, must be applied to the bottles of Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti.

