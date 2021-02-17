At the court of Brunello di Montalcino, in presence, on the weekends of March: the “Brunello Off”

Despite a thousand difficulties and uncertainties, the territories of the great Italian wine are trying to restart, even with events in presence, even if limited in numbers, as the situation imposes. In this way, in complete and absolute safety (except for health emergencies), “Benvenuto Brunello Off” will be held, an event signed by the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, in the land of the great red of Tuscany. There will be four weekends of tasting in March 2021 ( March 6-8, March 13-15, March 20-22 and March 27-29), with tastings (clearly upon reservation) for professionals and wine lovers, under the guidance of Ais Sommeliers.

In the glasses the dream “double combination”, the Riserva 2015 and Vintage 2016, expressions of what, according to most international and Italian critics, are among the greatest vintages ever for Brunello di Montalcino. A quality to be explored through the wines of the 140 wineries represented. As well as an opportunity to return to visit a symbolic territory of the “bien vivre”, Montalcino, among nature, unique landscapes, gourmet cuisine. Between culture, not only food and wine, and pleasure.

