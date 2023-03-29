At the Emmy Awards for another three years: Franciacorta “Official Sparkling Wine”

There are still a few months until the 2023 Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 18 in Los Angeles, live on FOX and the major international broadcasters (in Italy on Sky), but the full nomination of the world’s most important television award has already begun. Productions for the small screen, from the boom of the large streaming platforms to today, attract millionaire investments, and series such as “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus”, “The Mandalorian”, “1923”, “Yellowstone” - just to name a few of the most awaited names of the year - have very little to envy the big screen, in terms of quality and turnover. While we wait to see who will succeed Zendaya and Michael Keaton, two of the Emmys’ most recent stars, there is one certainty: Franciacorta will remain the Official Sparkling Wine at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the next three years.

The three-year agreement, signed by the president of the Franciacorta Consortium, Silvano Brescianini, and by Frank Scherma, president and CEO of the Television Academy, thus consolidates a relationship that began in 2020, and which makes the classic Lombard method the only wine partner to represent the excellence and Italian style on the red carpet of the “Tv Oscars”, and joins equally prestigious partnerships, from Milan Fashion Week (through the partnership with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana) to the 1000 Miglia, from Porsche to the Michelin Guide.

The winners will thus toast with Franciacorta immediately after the prestigious statuette is presented in the media center, in front of photographers and national and international press, and later in the Franciacorta Bar at the “Governors Gala”, the exclusive after-party dedicated to Emmys winners and a crowd of celebrities and leading personalities on the international television scene. The Franciacorta Bar will also be present at the major events preceding the Emmy Awards, such as the Creative Emmy Awards, which honor those who work “behind the scenes” - set designers, costume designers, picture and sound editors - and the Performers Nominees Celebration, which honors all nominated actors, producers, writers, and directors.

