At the halfway point of 2020, the fine wine market resists. Liv-ex: well the Italy 100

For wine, and for the secondary market of collectable labels, this 2020 is an inevitably complicated year, but at the turning point, and after a first semester in which the Covid-19 crisis, first sanitary and then economic, has hit every sector and every market, Liv-ex data show a substantial market resilience, which we hope will bode well for the whole sector. Of course, there was a drop, important, on an annual basis, but the month of June closed in positive for almost all indices, and since the beginning of the year the losses are not dramatic, with some cases - Italy 100, Champagne 50 and Rhone 100 - in positive territory.

In detail, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, the index that collects the 1,000 most traded labels on the secondary market (i.e. those of the seven sub-indexes: Bordeaux 500, Bordeaux Legends 40, Burgundy 150, Champagne 50, Rhone 100, Italy 100 and Rest of the World 60) has lost 1.12% since the beginning of the year, with a recovery in June of 0.63%, while compared to a year ago the drop was 3.28%. Better did the Bordeaux 500, the most representative index of the Gironde wine market, stable since the beginning of the year (-0.07%), up in June (+1.13%), with a loss of 2.84% in the last 12 months.

The Liv-ex 100, which also includes 14 Italian labels (Barolo Bartolo Mscarello 2014, Barolo Villero Brolia 2013, Sperss Gaja 2013, Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno 2010, Masseto 2014 and 2015, Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, Solaia 2015 and Tignanello 2015 and 2016), at the halfway point of 2020 lost 2.30% since the beginning of the year, losing 4.41% over the last 12 months, closing in negative territory also in June (-0.22%).

Among the sub-indices that have withstood the weather better, as mentioned, the Italy 100, which includes the last 10 vintages on the market (2007-2016) of Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia, Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, Sorì San Lorenzo Gaja (2006-2011 and 2013-2016), Barbaresco Gaja (2007-2016), Sperss Gaja (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) and Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno (1999-2002, 2004-2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013). In the last year the secondary market for fine wines has continued to smile at the Belpaese, whose labels have grown by 3.93%, +1.65% since the beginning of the year and +0.12% in the last month. Champagne 50 did better, which, in June 2020, grew by +2.24%, +2.14% since the beginning of the year and a good 4.06% in the last 12 months. Bad, definitely worse than Bordeaux, Burgundy wines, with the index dedicated to them, the Burgundy 150, which recovered slightly in June (+0.39%), but down 6.09% last year and 3.48% since the beginning of the year.

