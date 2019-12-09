“Barman” by Paparelle (Italy) and “The influence of wine” by Arriaga (Spain) win Spirito di Vino

“Barman” by the Italian Diego Paparelle (first place), “First Aid” by the Serbian Filip Najdanović (second place) and “The genius of the bottle” by the Portuguese Bruno Albuquerque (third place) for the section under 35; Manuel Arriaga from Spain with “The influence of wine” (first place), Evžen David from the Czech Republic with “Moon” (second place), Czesław Przęzak from Poland with “Double refueling” and Roman Kubec from the Czech Republic with “Vino” (third place with equal merit) in the over 35 category. Here are the original and amusing winners of Spirito di Vino, the historic international competition promoted for 20 years by the Movimento Turismo del Vino Friuli Venezia Giulia to celebrate the most biting satirical cartoons on the theme of wine.

“Spirit of Wine in recent years has grown internationally becoming the reference point of satire on the world of wine, bringing together people of different cultures and nationalities. An important opportunity to make Friuli Venezia Giulia known in the world, emphasizes the president of the Wine Tourism Movement, Elda Felluga.

The winners of the competition will be elected by the jury led by Alfio Krancic - with honorary president Giorgio Forattini, and names from satire, journalism and graphics, from Emilio Giannelli to Valerio Marini, from Gianluigi Colin to Franz Botré, from Carlo Cambi to Paolo Marchi, from Aldo Colonetti to Fede & Tinto and Francesco Salvi - as a prize a selection of the best labels of the cellars of the Movement, and until January 6 at the Fondazione Auxilia and Centro Internazionale Podrecca in Cividale del Friuli you can visit the exhibition with their cartoons, next to a widespread exhibition of historical ones in shops in the city to celebrate the 20 of the event.

