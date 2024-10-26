“Barolo en primeur” 2024: proceeds from Langhe charity auction close to 1 million euros

The proceeds of “Barolo en Primeur” Langhe charity auction aim to the record of one million euros. Yesterday, the auction, held by Christie’s at the Castle of Grinzane Cavour, in connection with New York (in Christie’s headquarters) and London (in 67 Pall Mall), raised an impressive 987,000 euros, placing under the gavel 14 Barolo Vigna Gustava 2023 barriques, coming from the vineyards around the castle, which was the dwelling of Camillo Benso Conte di Cavour (under the wine direction of Centro Enosis Meraviglia by wine expert Donato Lanati) and 1,229 Barolo and Barbaresco bottles (938 0.75-liter bottles, 243 magnum bottles and 48 double magnum bottles, for a total of 1,212 liters), donated by 80 wineries and divided into “municipality lots”, depending on the municipality of origin. The bids, also offered online on the Auction Collective platform, came from Italy, the USA and England, Canada and China, were all auctioned off by the auction gavel of Christie’s Italy Director Cristiano De Lorenzo. Proceeds are going to support charitable and cultural initiatives of the territory, such as “Scuola Enologica di Alba”, and which is estimated to grow, overcoming the amount of one million euros easily, with the fifteenth barrique, which will be auctioned off at the World Auction of Tartufo Bianco d’Alba, live with Hong Kong, scheduled on November, 10, which will be donated to Mother’s Choice International charity, working since 1987 to support orphans and young mothers coping with several difficulties.

“Barolo en Primeur” is a project that confirms its strength: the initiative was launched in 2021, and realized by Fondazione Cassa Risparmio di Cuneo, chaired by Mauro Grola, with Fondazione Crc Donare Ets and Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, guided by Ettore Germano, who, in the first three editions, collected over 2.37 million euros, increasing the numbers year by year: 666,000 euros in 2021, 834,000 in 2022 and 877,000 in 2023, and already 987,000 euros in 2024, waiting for the grand finale.

All the bottles that will be obtained from the barrels at the end of the 38-month minimum aging period starting from November 1 of the year of production of the grapes, as requested by the production regulation of the Consortium, will have “Broke Token” art label attached on them, created by Scottish artist Susan Philipsz, who, among other things, was awarded with the “Turner Prize” in 2010, and, was honored with the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2014.

“Barolo en primeur no. 4 confirms the importance of this initiative: not only - Giuliano Viglione, President of “Fondazione Donare ETS”, explains - for the new record of funds raised, but mainly for the increasing trend which is confirmed, and that, from edition to edition, gives increasingly significant results. Donation recalls donation, as I like to say: one of the aspects that make Barolo en primeur unique is the plurality of the subjects who contribute, by getting an extraordinary wine in return, and social projects supported by these funds”. “The solidarity auction represents a win for every wine producer of Langhe - comments Sergio Germano, President of the Consortium of the Protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe Dogliani - and Barolo en primeur managed to establish itself in the calendar of philanthropists and investors. The investors are attracted by the possibility to get Barolo and Barbaresco lots in advance, that, over the years, will increase in value: this year, we delivered the first Barolo bottles to those people who have taken part to No. 1 edition of the auction and Barbaresco to the winner of No. 2 edition. From now on, we will monitor the secondary market performance of these labels, because the curiosity towards the sector is growing, and we are sure that the market will respond presently”.

