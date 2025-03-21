Barolo gets on the pulpit at Harvard with the first masterclass dedicated to an Italian wine

For the first time in the history, an Italian wine gets on the pulpit at Harvard: the prestigious American University of Massachusetts (member of famous Ivy League, i.e. the group made up of 8 elite universities of the Usa, together, among the others, with Princeton and Yale), will host, on March, 27th, a masterclass dedicated to Barolo, one of the most prestigious denominations of Italian wine panorama. President of Consorzio del Barolo, Sergio Germano, together with Master Peter Salerno, of New York delegation of the knights belonging to the Order of Knights of the Truffle and Wines of Alba, will head the participants in a sensory trip at the discovery of vintage 2021 (just out in commerce) of four Barolo Docg with Municipality Additional Geographical Mention. But, the focus will also be addressed to the territory of production – with the 4 municipalities of interest – to, then continue in a horizontal tasting.

The event arises from the collaboration with the Order of Knights of the Truffle and Wines of Alba, Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, and Harvard Wine Society. “The Usa continues to be one of the markets of reference for our denominations, and particularly, for Barolo Docg – comments Sergio Germano, president of Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani - even if, as producers, and as Consortium, the attention is addressed also to other countries, and, therefore, in the future, we have increasingly more activities also in Canada (the next BBWO2026 will be held in Toronto in May 2026), Europe, and Asia. Export data talks clearly: more than 19% of production reaches American consumers, and this interest from the University of Harvard can only make us proud, and offer us an additional, prestigious recognition. We are happy to be present in this occasion with the Knights of Truffle, our collaborators of excellence to spread the knowledge of the Langhe in the world”.

“This masterclass at Harvard - explains Peter Salerno, Master of the Delegation of New York - represents a significant milestone for the Order of Knights of Alba in the Usa. With our increasing presence in the main American cities, we are assisting to an unprecedented interest towards wines, and food traditions of Alba. This collaboration with the University of Harvard, and the Consortium allows to realize the mission to educate, and share the excellence of Barolo with the future leaders of economic and financial world”. The Order of Knights of the Truffle and Wines of Alba, association which today counts 20 delegations all over the world, plays a fundamental role in the promotion, and preservation of food and wine traditions of the territory of Alba contributing to their widespread at an international level.

The promotion and widespread of the knowledge about wines, and of the territory of Langhe are among the main aims also of Consorzio di Tutela, which, since 90 years, promotes 9 denominations, including, first of all Barolo and Barbaresco. Among the last activities carried out in the Usa, “Barolo Barbaresco World Opening 2025- Roadshow Academies” in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, while the next March, 25th, in Austin, “BBWO2025- Grand Tasting” will be held with more than 150 participants.

Copyright © 2000/2025