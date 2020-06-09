Barolo Monfortino Riserva di Giacomo Conterno record-breaking: 96,000 euros for the top lot

For Italian wine it is an important day, because it rarely happens that a lot of labels from Italy almost reaches 100,000 euros: 96,000, to be exact, were assigned the 56 magnums of Barolo Monfortino Riserva di Giacomo Conterno, from 1990 to 2010, under the - virtual - hammer of Bolaffi Auctions. Never before had a tricolor lot reached such figures, where only the great wines of Burgundy and Bordeaux dare to do so, a demonstration of how the historic brand of the Langhe, led today by Roberto Conterno (whom we had the pleasure of meeting in January 2020), is now an international reference point for great collectors. This is demonstrated not only by the dizzying results of the auction - about which Roberto Conterno, at WineNews, jokes like this: “Some people still like to drink Barolo” - but also by the performance on the secondary market of fine wines, where since the beginning of the year it has been among the most traded labels, reaching prices of absolute respect, like the 12,780 pounds per box of the 2010 vintage, as certified by the Liv-ex numbers. Taking a step back in time, apart from charity auctions of course, the record for the single bottle remains firm, touched by 30 million lire for a Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Biondi Santi 1891, in 2000, in Rome, organized by Gambero Rosso, under the hammer of the Florence auction house Pandolfini.

