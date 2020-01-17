Barolo top territory, Antinori top brand and Italy on New York restaurants wine lists

Even though there has been a growth in bubbles, the United States has been experiencing a drop in wine consumption for the first time since 1994, and 2019 closed at less 0.9%, brought down by the fall of still wines (-1.5%). The good side is that values are stable, while consumers, following the long trend of “premiumisation”, are drinking less and less, but better. Well, then, what are they drinking? In New York restaurants that offer American cuisine, and therefore the majority of them, the names primarily on the wine lists, according to the MIBD – Wine Analytics survey, are Napa Valley (the highest at 79%), Willamette Valley (72%), Rioja (66%), Barolo (63%), Chateneuf-du-Pape (63%), Sonoma Coast (62%), Toscana TGI (62%), Mendoza (58%), Brunello di Montalcino (57%), Cotes du Rhone (57%), Barbaresco (55%), California (50%), Pauillac (50%), Marhgaux (49%) and Saint-Estephe (49%).

Taking into consideration the wine companies that most frequently appear on American cuisine restaurants wine lists in the Big Apple, we find: in third place Antinori (30%), right behind two American companies Ridge Vineyard (39%) and Heitz Cellar (32%). Then, Tenuta San Guido, the Bolgheri company where Sassicaia was created is in potion number 12 and is present on one out of four wine lists (26%). Holding down the middle positions are the most famous brands of wine in the world, the Californian Opus One, the iconic Burgundy wine, Romanée-Conti, the Spanish Vega Sicilia, the Chateaux of Bordeaux, Cos d’Estournel, Lynch-Bages, Latour, Margaux, Ducru Beaucaillouand Mouton Rothschild.

Copyright © 2000/2020