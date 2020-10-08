Basilica Cafaggio, the pearl of Chianti Classico, on the market to grow even more

60 hectares of land, 30 of which are vineyards immersed in the “Conca d’Oro”, the most prestigious area of Chianti Classico in Greve in Chianti; wines of absolute excellence, awarded by Italian and international critics, and a very long history, which starts from the property of the Benedictine monks, in 1400, and has come, until today, to that of Isa (Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo of Trento): this is the curious and intense history of Basilica Cafaggio, one of the best historical realities of the Black Rooster, which after the last step of his recent path, since it came under the control of Istituto Atesino di Sviluppo Spa in 2014 - a holding company active for over 90 years, with a 2019 budget that counted 153 million euros in participations in various sectors (including 22% in the Pastificio Felicetti, ed) - for a new step of further development.

The company, by the will of the partners, Isa and ad Marco Zanoni, is “on the market”, and on the table, from what WineNews learns, there are already several offers from important players who would like to bring under their aegis one of the most beautiful and important realities of Chianti Classico. Alantra, (an advisor focused on the market of medium-sized companies, with offices in Europe, the USA, Latin America and Asia), has been entrusted with the task of identifying a player capable of enhancing the path taken over the last five years by further implementing the growth of the winery.

A decision that comes at the end of the five-years development plan, with the estates wines in the heart of Chianti Classico exported to 25 countries around the world. “With Isa over the last five years we have conducted a program that has allowed us to achieve the goals we set ourselves, achieving excellent results. At this point we agree that this winery has all the prerequisites to take another important step forward. With this in mind, we have taken the decision to start a process that will allow Basilica Cafaggio to develop new ambitious programs”, Marco Zanoni explains to WineNews. “Basilica Cafaggio has demonstrated its ability to produce wine of the highest quality by progressively expanding its customer base, thanks also to an organizational efficiency that represents a key element to grow in international markets”, comments Giorgio Franceschi, CEO of Isa.

A historic company, ready to put itself into the future, aware of its great past. Cafaggi’s origins are rooted in the Middle Ages, but the first documents attesting its presence dates back to 1408, as shown by a precious parchment preserved in the cellar’s archive. At that time the estate was called “Cahago”, which means fenced field. A path that has passed through history and various properties, that of Cafaggio: from the Benedictine monks of Siena it passed into the hands of various owners, including the famous Florentine family Niccolini. Also in modern times the property was sold to the Florentine hospital of Santa Maria Nuova and documents attest that even then the farm produced a wide variety of food, including wine and oil. This brings us to the nineteenth century, when Cafaggio passed to the Boddi family. At the end of the sixties the estate was bought by the Farkas family, originally as a country house, but in 1967 the property was in such a state of abandonment that the Farkas decided not only to restore the cellars, but also to replant vineyards and olive trees, to arrive then to Isa.

The Basilica Cafaggio’s labels are highly appreciated all over the world: its Chianti Classico, for example, was the only red wine served at the Nobel Prize Gala Dinner in 2014.

Copyright © 2000/2020