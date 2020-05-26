Best vintage ever? 2009, according to Robert Parker, but there's more and more quality in the world

The best vintage ever for the world’s wine was without any doubt 2009. At least according to Robert Parker, the most influential wine critic in the wine world, who from the pages of the famous “The Wine Advocate” - whose manager in Italy is Monica Larner - has often and willingly ratified the success of a region, a winery and, why not, a vintage. Like 2009 able to line up 32 100/100, as the analysis of the Liv-ex recalls, even if from France alone: 20 from Bordeaux and 12 from the Rhone. Another memorable vintage was 2010, deserving of 28 100/100 signed by Robert Parker: 12 from Bordeaux, 5 from California and 11 from the Rhone. On the third step of the podium, with 19 100/100, 2005 (12 from Bordeaux, 4 from California and 3 from the Rhône) and 2013, with an all Californian winning streak. Among the most interesting aspects, the historic 100/100, dating back two centuries ago, both won by labels from Bordeaux, 1811 and 1847.

The exponential growth in the number of maximum votes granted by Robert Parker, which until 2000 had never exceeded 10 labels (reached only in 1990), should also be noted. Since then, beyond less happy vintages, such as 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2011, excellence has gradually become a less unreachable and more accessible concept, also thanks to a movement that, everywhere, has been able to focus strongly on levels of quality never seen before, as told by the results achieved by the Belpaese and certified by the judgments of Robert Parker’s collaborators, first Daniel Thomases, then Antonio Galloni, and today, as mentioned, Monica Larner. The honor happened for the first time to the Barolo Riserva Collina Rionda 1989 by Bruno Giacosa, in Piedmont, where the 100/100 were awarded, many years later, also to the Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2004 by Giacomo Conterno, able to repeat the 2010 vintage, but also to the Barolo Riserva Villero 2007 and 2009 by Vietti and the Barolo Vite Talin 2013 by Luciano Sandrone.

Going back in time, three other great wines from Tuscany reached top marks: The Pergole Torte Riserva 1990 by Montevertine, a pure Sangiovese, the Redigaffi 2000 by Tua Rita, a pure Merlot born in the Suvereto area, to which Parker awarded the highest score as, in the nearby Tenuta San Guido, to the Sassicaia 1985 by the Bolgheri’ s flagship winery, which won the 100/100 not when it was released on the market, but in two vertical retrospectives, a common destiny to Masseto 2006 by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia. Also coming from Tuscany are the 100/100 of the Vin Santo di Montepulciano Occhio di Pernice 2001 of Avignonesi, as well as the Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Nuova 2010 of Casanova di Neri and the Brunello di Montalcino Madonna Delle Grazie 2010 of Il Marroneto, to which must be added the Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2010 of Casanova di Neri and the Brunello di Montalcino Bassolino di Sopra 2010 of Pian dell’Orino. Finally, the Gewürztraminer Epokale 2009 by Cantina Tramin, the Masseto 2015 and 2016, and the Solaia 2015 by Antinori.

