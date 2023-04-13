Board of the Wine Production Chain: the coordination entrusted to Luca Rigotti (Alleanza Cooperative)

Luca Rigotti, coordinator of the wine sector of Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari, and president of the Mezzacorona Group, a point of reference for virtuous cooperation in Trentino, will lead the Board of the Wine Supply Chain: all the organizations of the national wine supply chain board (Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari, Assoenologi, Cia-Agricoltori Italiani, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Federdoc, Federvini, Unione Italiana Vini) have defined the change in the political coordination of the supply chain, now entrusted to the cooperative world, after years in which the leader was Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv ). With Rigotti who, like his predecessors, will pursue the same common goal: “to continue the work of protecting and consolidating the competitiveness of wine companies”.

