Bolgheri, the gem of Italian wine, looks to the future reaffirming its all-female leadership

The territory of Italian wine among the most in shape at the moment, which has always been an open-air wine laboratory and historical engine of the renaissance of Italian wine, the cradle of many of the most precious and sought-after Italian wines in the world, Bolgheri will still be led by the all-female triad with Albiera Antinori, at the helm of Antinori (who, in Bolgheri, owns the Guado al Tasso estate), as president of the Consorzio Doc Bolgheri and Bolgheri Sassicaia, and Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta (Tenuta San Guido) and Cinzia Merli (Le Macchiole) as vice presidents. For Albiera Antinori, underlines a note, is the second mandate, after the two previous ones of Federico Zileri Dal Verme and the six consecutive ones of Nicolò Incisa della Rocchetta, the Consortium’s first president since its inception in 1995.

A confirmation that once again attests to the territory’s unity of purpose and the great work that it is doing, which is now firmly established as one of the most precious gems of Tuscan, Italian, and global enology. With the highest average price per bottle on the shelf in Italy and in global markets, for example, and a 2021 production of over 7.2 million bottles (up from 6.5 million in 2020) for a turnover of 150-170 million euros. Thanks to wines that are produced by 66 wineries in a beautiful territory, rich in nature and biodiversity, between the hills and the sea, but actually very small: just over 1,350 hectares of precious vineyards that today have among the highest quotations in Italy (over 500,000 euros per hectare, according to WineNews estimates, in a succession of acquisitions since the beginning of 2022), and in which international vines, but not only, have found their greatest vocation. Wines that, for this reason, have become among the most appreciated by critics and the market, among the most sought after by collectors, and among the best performing fine wines, sought after and traded on the Liv-ex, beginning with Sassicaia, Masseto, and Ornellaia. And with private and capitalized wineries, between vineyards and properties, with a profit margin of 39% to 40%, a very high territorial figure.

Important figures that speak of a territory capable of moving together, as not many others, as witnessed firsthand at “Bolgheri Divino” in early September, and as attested to by the shareholders’ meeting last Monday, the most attended ever (80% of votes present), which elected the board of directors which, in addition to Albiera Antinori, Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta and Cinzia Merli, also includes Marilisa Allegrini (Poggio al Tesoro), Martina Chiappini (Chiappini), Dario Di Vaira (Dario Di Vaira), Giovanni Geddes Da Filicaja (Ornellaia and Masseto), Stefano Granata (The Places), Fabio Motta (Fabio Motta), Giacomo Satta (Michele Satta) and Federico Zileri Dal Verme (Castello di Bolgheri - Argentiera).

“The specific corporate structure of Bolgheri -underlines a note- has resulted in the almost exclusive presence of companies that carry out all three production phases; as a result, each elected councilor represents in equal measure the categories of winegrowers, winemakers, and bottlers, which coincide”. Yet another particularity of a unique territory, which we recently told you about, between history and future, also in this video.

Copyright © 2000/2022