Bordeaux on top of the world: Château Giscours’ Margaux 2022 ranked No. 1 by Wine Spectator

Bordeaux, one of the world’s great wine regions, also grappling with a deep crisis, is back on top of the world: Château Giscours’ Margaux 2022, Grand Cru Classé, is the wine of the year, ranked No. 1 in Wine Spectator’s 2025 “Top 100”, the most influential ranking in the wine business, which today concluded its countdown of the top 10 positions, while the complete ranking will be revealed on Monday, November 17.

As we have reported in recent days, the “Top 10” features a lot of California, a little France, Chile, and two Italian wineries, with Aubert’s Californian Chardonnay Sonoma Coast Uv-Sl Vineyard 2023 in second place, ahead of two other US wines, Ridge’s Lytton Springs Dry Creek Valley 2023 at No. 3 and Williams Selyem’s Pinot Noir Russian River Valley Eastside Road Neighbors 2023, both also from California. Then there is the French St.-Émilion 2022 from Château Beau-Séjour Bécot, also from Bordeaux, in fifth place, and the Chilean Apalta 2021 from the Clos Apalta winery, in sixth place.

And preceding the Barbaresco 2021 from Produttori del Barbaresco in 7th place, the Californian Pinot Noir Fort Ross-Seaview Wayfarer Vineyard The Estate 2023 from Wayfarer in 8th place, the Chianti Classico San Lorenzo Gran Selezione 2021 from Castello di Ama, at No. 9, and the Châteauneuf-du-Pape St.-Préfert 2022 from Famille Isabel Ferrando, at No. 10.

In the 2024 edition, there were 20 Italian wines (including 14 from Tuscany), with Italy having the largest representation after the “hosts” from the US.

