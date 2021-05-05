Bordeaux wines can be bought “en primeur” even via app, with Vindome

While from Bordeaux, after a different and widespread “en primeur” in many cities around the world reserved for professionals (from April 26 to 29, between Paris, Bordeaux, Brussels, Zurich, Shanghai and Hong Kong), the first “releases” are starting to arrive (signed by Château Beaumont, at £105 per case of 12 bottles, +5% on 2019, and by Tour Saint-Christophe, at £276, +4.1%, reports the Liv-Ex), while waiting for the big tasting (by invitation only, in the historic Villa Ca' Vendri, there will also be WineNews) that tomorrow will bring the Bordeaux en primeur to Verona, with the event signed by the Famille Helfrich, owner of several Chateaux (for 700 hectares) and the negociant “Crus et Domaines de France”, with tastings of all the most important names of Gironde, for enthusiasts and collectors, from now on the great wines of Bordeaux en primeur, a privilege of the system of negociant and wine merchant de “La Place de Bordeaux”, can also be purchased online, via an app. To announce it is Vindome, the app dedicated to the investment in fine wines, which will be the first app to sell Bordeaux wines online.

“Characterized by a cost which is considerably lower than the future market one - underlines Vindome - En Primeur or, as they are also called, “wine futures”, represent an opportunity for the purchase of rare wines produced in limited quantities and allow to profit by exploiting the increase of the price of the bottle once it is released on the market”. The catalog includes all the great names of Bordeaux, from Margaux to Lafite and Mouton Rothschild, from Haut Brion to Petrus, from Angelus to Cheval Blanc, just to mention some of the most renowned ones.

A sort of “digital breach” on “La Place”, if we want to exaggerate, in a world of wine in which digital technology makes its voice heard more and more, even with some real curiosities, such as the one launched by Château Darius, a small winery in Saint Emilion, which, besides “real” bottles of wine, now adds “virtual” ones, riding the wave of cryptocurrencies. The owner of the French winery, Flavien Darius Pommier, according to “The Drinks Business”, sold “tokens” of bottles (the so-called Nfts), for the equivalent of 335 pounds each...

